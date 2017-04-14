News

These Jeans Show Off Your Bare Ass Through a Zipper in the Back

By Published On 04/14/2017 By Published On 04/14/2017
Vetements/Instagram

Trending

related

United Airlines Pilots "Infuriated" by Treatment of Removed Passenger

related

An Obsessive Breakdown of the First 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Trailer

related

Wendy's Just Burned Hardee's So Bad It Got Blocked

related

A Scorpion Stung a Passenger on a United Flight

In the age of shameless viral marketing and outrageous fashion #trends, even the most basic and mundane things are getting a 21st century makeover. Exhibit A(ss): This pair of jeans, which let you unzip from the rear.

This cheeky item is the product of the Spring 2017 collaboration between Vetements and Levi’s, and as the lovechild of high-fashion and well, your butt, it’s been garnering quite a bit of attention on Instagram:

 

#VETEMENTSxLEVIS @mytheresa.com @kevingiacco

A post shared by VETEMENTS (@vetements_official)

Jeans used to be about covering up your ass. No more, though. You’ve clearly been fashion-ing wrong your whole life. This isn’t a publicity stunt, either: You can break free from the stylistic mold with these assless pants for the cool price of $1,715.

Fashion before function, ya’ll.

[The Cut via Harper's Bazaar]

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster. 

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
'Star Wars' Just Did a Carrie Fisher Tribute and Everyone Is in Tears

related

READ MORE
This Browser Extension Removes United From Flight Search Results

related

READ MORE
The Many Legal Reasons Airlines Can Kick You Off a Flight You Paid For

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More