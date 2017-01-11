News

Everywhere Veterans and Active Duty Military Eat for Free on Veterans Day

Published On 11/09/2016
Regardless of how you feel about the outcome, Tuesday's General Election was settled thanks to the more than 100 million people who exercised their right to vote. Now, on Friday, November 11th, America will celebrate Veterans Day by honoring the brave men and women who have sacrificed everything to protect that critical right, along with the other rights we enjoy every day. As with previous years, several restaurants across the country are saluting veterans and active duty military with exclusive deals for free burritos, pizzas, coffee, and family-size portions of Chicken Parmigiana. Because they deserve a nice free meal, and much more.

To take advantage of the deals, all you have to do is bring your valid military/veteran ID or some other sot of proof of your service. Here's our running list of free food deals from popular national chains:

Chipotle

The deal: Get a free burrito, burrito bowl, order of tacos, or salad with the purchase of any entree and valid active military or veteran ID. 
When: From 3pm to close (local time). 

Starbucks

The deal: As part of Starbucks' way of saying thank you, veterans, active duty military, and their spouses will get a free tall coffee. 
When: All day.

Red Lobster

The deal: Show your valid military ID (or other proof of military service), and the cheddar bay biscuit purveyor will treat you to one free appetizer or dessert. 
When: November 10th and November 11th

California Pizza Kitchen

The deal: Show up in your uniform or provide other proof of your military service, and California Pizza Kitchen locations nationwide will serve you any entree from this special Veterans Day menu for free. 
When: All day.

Olive Garden

The deal: America's family-style Italian chain is offering veterans and military service members one free entree from this list of six options
When: All day.

Applebee's

The deal: All active duty military and veterans can choose one free meal from the chain's special menu
When: All day.

White Castle

The deal: The fast food fortress is treating veterans and other military service members to a free Breakfast Combo or a free Castle Combo Meal (#1-6), and best of all, you don't have to buy anything. 
When: All day.

Outback Steakhouse

The deal: As with previous years, Outback will serve you a free Bloomin' Onion and a free Coca-Cola drink, when you show valid military ID (more specifics here). 
When: All day.

Denny's

The deal: If you're among the nation's active, inactive, and retired military personnel, you can hit up your local Denny's for a free Build Your Own Grand Slam (if you show your valid military ID), according to a press release. 
When: 5am to noon.

Chili's

The deal: Chili's is honoring America's finest with select free entrees at participating locations nationwide. 
When: All day.

IHOP

The deal: This year, the International House of Pancakes will serve you a fluffy, patriotic stack of its Red, White & Blue Pancakes. Some locations will even throw in a combo with two eggs, hash browns and a choice of two bacon strips or pork sausage links.
When: 7am to 7pm

Hooters

The deal: You know the drill -- show your military ID and Hooter's will serve you a free entree from its Veterans Day Menu as a thank you for your service. 
When: All day.

Red Robin

The deal: Show any proof of military service and you'll get a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries.
When: All day.

Black Angus Steakhouse

The deal: Present your valid military ID and you'll get an Angus Beef Top Sirloin Steak, served with home-style mashed potatoes, broccoli with garlic butter, and Sweet Molasses Bread at any of the restaurant chain's 46 locations, according to a spokesperson. 
When: All day. 

Wayback Burgers

The deal: Buy any side or drink and this burger chain will give you a free Wayback Classic Cheeseburger at participating restaurants nationwide, when you dine-in while in uniform or show your military ID, according to a press release.
When: All day.

Shoney's

The deal: Veterans and military service members can grab a free All-American Burger with proof of military service at participating locations while supplies last, according to a press release
When: All day.

Cracker Barrel

The deal: Just like last year, the chain of country stores/restaurants will provide veterans with a free slice of its Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake
When: All day.

Gordon Biersch

The deal: Veterans and active military get one free appetizer -- and you don't have to buy anything.
When: All day.

Texas Roadhouse

The deal: As with previous years, veterans as well as active or former military service members will receive a free meal from the chain's special lunch menu with proof of military service. 
When: Presumably during lunch.

Bonefish Grill

The deal: Just present your military ID and you'll get a free order of Bang Bang Shrimp.
When: All day. 

Buffalo Wild Wings

The deal: Get a free small order of traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries with proof of military service.
When: All day.

Friendly's

The deal: To honor those who have served, this chain is offering veterans and active military a free breakfast, lunch, or dinner with proof of military service. 
When: All day.

LongHorn Steakhouse

The deal: Get a free appetizer or dessert plus 10% off your table's check.
When: All day.

TGI Fridays

The deal: Veterans and active duty service members get a free lunch up to $12.
When: Presumably lunch hours.

Little Caesars

The deal: Pick up a free $5 Hot-N-Ready lunch combo, which includes four slices of its DEEP! DEEP! pizza and a 20oz Pepsi drink.
When: 11am to 4pm

Bob Evans

The deal: Veterans and active military can pick one of six free meals from a special menu
When: All day.

BJ's

The deal: This Veterans Day, the restaurant and brewhouse chain will serve you one free entree under $12.95
When: All day. 

More free food?

Know of Veterans Day freebies and deals that we missed? Email us at news@thrillist.com and we'll add 'em here. 

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and thinks veterans and active military deserve way more than just free food, but it's a start. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

