Everywhere Veterans and Active Duty Military Eat for Free on Veterans Day

To take advantage of the deals, all you have to do is bring your valid military/veteran ID or some other sot of proof of your service. Here's our running list of free food deals from popular national chains:

Chipotle

The deal: Get a free burrito, burrito bowl, order of tacos, or salad with the purchase of any entree and valid active military or veteran ID.

When: From 3pm to close (local time).

Starbucks

The deal: As part of Starbucks' way of saying thank you, veterans, active duty military, and their spouses will get a free tall coffee.

When: All day.

Red Lobster

The deal: Show your valid military ID (or other proof of military service), and the cheddar bay biscuit purveyor will treat you to one free appetizer or dessert.

When: November 10th and November 11th