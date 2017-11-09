All the Free Food Veterans and Active Duty Military Can Get for Veterans Day

Election Day is well-timed. Landing just a few days before Veterans Day, it is one of many regular reminders why we honor United States veterans. As has been the case in years past, restaurants across the nation are saluting veterans and active duty military with special deals and freebies as a way of saying thanks for their service to the nation. A free slice of pizza isn't really enough of thanks, but it's a start.
For most deals, all you have to do is drop into the restaurant with a valid military/veteran ID or other proof of your service. Here are the places where you can drop in a get a little something extra on November 10 (observed) and November 11.
Free Food Deals
Denny's
The deal: Start your day with a free "build your own Grand Slam."
When: November 10, 5am to noon
Applebee's
The deal: Veterans get a free entree at participating locations.
When: November 11
Dunkin' Donuts
The deal: If you aren't up for a Grand Slam, start your day with a free donut (even though they're serving fewer of them now).
When: November 11
Starbucks
The deal: After picking up your donut, stop by Starbucks for a free tall coffee. Additionally, for every online purchase of Via Instant, the coffee shop donate Via Instant to the USO.
When: November 11
California Pizza Kitchen
The deal: They've got free pizza and a drink at California Pizza Kitchen.
When: November 11 and 12
Chicken Salad Chick
The deal: A free Chick Special and a drink are being offered to any veteran.
When: November 10
Fazoli's
The deal: Free spaghetti with meat sauce or marinara is being offered.
When: November 11
Hooters
The deal: Grab a free meal with the purchase of a beverage.
When: November 11
Little Caesars Pizza
The deal: Grab a free Hot-n-Ready lunch combo. It's normally only $5, but free is pretty alluring.
When: November 11, 11am to 2pm
Chili's
The deal: Grab a free entree. You can choose from Chicken Crispers, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas, Oldtimer with Cheese, Classic Bacon Burger and Chili or Soup & Salad.
When: November 11
Wienerschnitzel
The deal: As they've done in the past, the hot dog chain is offering veterans a free chili dog, small fries, and 20oz drink.
When: November 11
Outback Steakhouse
The deal: Pick up a free bloomin' onion and a drink.
When: November 11
Cici's Pizza
The deal: Veterans can get in on a free pizza buffet.
When: November 11
Red Lobster
The deal: Pick up a free appetizer or dessert, including Sweet Chili Shrimp, Mozzarella Cheesesticks, Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, and many other options.
When: November 11
Red Robin
The deal: The restaurant is offering a free Red's Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries.
When: November 11
Ruby's Diner
The deal: Veterans can pick up a free entree.
When: November 11
Macaroni Grill
The deal: Pick up a free order of Mom's Ricotta Meatballs and Spaghetti.
When: November 11
Menchie's Frozen Yogurt
The deal: A free 6oz frozen yogurt will be a nice follow-up to a free meal.
When: November 11
Mimi's Cafe
The deal: Select entrees are free with the purchase of a drink.
When: November 11
On the Border
The deal: Though it doesn't specify which ones are available, the restaurant is offering free entrees.
When: November 11
Texas Roadhouse
The deal: Veterans will get a free lunch, beverage, and side on Saturday.
When: November 11
TGI Fridays
The deal: Grab a free lunch item priced at $12 or less.
When: November 11, 11am to 2pm
More free food?
Know of Veterans Day freebies and deals that we missed? Email us at news@thrillist.com and we'll add 'em here.
