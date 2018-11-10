Everywhere You Can Get Free Food for Veterans Day

Veterans Day is Sunday, November 11. It's a great time to show a little appreciation to military veterans and those in active military service in your life. There are many ways to do that, but if you're a restaurant, offering free meals to those who have served or currently serve our country is a solid start.
That's exactly what dozens of popular restaurants all across the country are doing for the holiday. Local spots, as well as large chains like Applebee's, Chili's, Chipotle, Starbucks, and Sizzler are offering opportunities for those who are in or have been in military service to get a little extra appreciation.
If you're not sure where you're able to find deals like that, below you'll find all the places offering free and cheap food for Veterans Day.
Free, Awesome Activities to Do in Atlanta Every Day of the Week
Free food for Veterans Day
Starbucks
The deal: Veterans, active duty personnel, and military spouses get a free tall brewed coffee on Veterans Day. Additionally, Starbucks will donate $0.15 from brewed coffee purchases to the non-profit Blue Star Families, which provides support to military families.
When: November 11
Applebee's
The deal: The restaurant is "on a mission" to serve up one million free meals to veterans and active-duty service members, who are offered a free full-size entrée from a pre-set list of meals that includes a six-ounce sirloin, chicken tenders platter, and double crunch shrimp, among other options.
When: November 11
Little Caesars
The deal: For the 12th year, vets and active military are getting a free $5 Hot-N-Ready meal for Veterans Day.
When: November 11
Sizzler
The deal: Vets can get a free lunch at Sizzler on Veterans Day who have proof of military service. You get a choice between the tri-tip sirloin, single Malibu chicken, and six jumbo crispy shrimp.
When: November 11, opening to 4pm
White Castle
The deal: The chain is handing out a free breakfast combo or Castle Combo 1-6 for vets and active military.
When: November 11-12
Chipotle
The deal: With valid ID, military vets and active service members can get buy-one-get-one-free burritos.
When: November 11
Buffalo Wild Wings
The deal: Vets can grab a free small order of boneless or traditional wings and fries.
When: November 11
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: On Veterans Day, service members can get a free entrée up to $12.95 with a free Dr. Pepper. Also, all month long, current and retired military can claim a free Pizookie desert at this site.
When: Meals on November 11, free Pizookie November 1-30
On the Border
The deal: For the sixth straight year, On the Border will offer veterans with an ID one of the chains Choose-2 Combo Meals for free.
When: November 11
Chili's
The deal: Grab a free meal on Chili's from a select menu.
When: November 11
Rock Bottom Brewery
The deal: Rock Bottom is inviting vets to come in for a free meal anytime over the course of three days. Additionally, every location is brewing a limited-edition Veterans Day IPA that will be available from November 10-17. A quarter from each pint sold will go to supporting a local veterans charity.
When: November 10-12
Wienerschnitzel
The deal: The home of the chili dog is offering vets and active and reserve service a free chili dog, small fries, and a 20-ounce drink.
When: November 11
Golden Corral
The deal: At every location, Golden Corral will offer free dinner buffet to all active military and veterans, including the National Guard and Reserves.
When: November 11, 5-9pm
Mimi's Cafe
The deal: The Cafe will salute anyone with a military ID with a free meal on Veterans Day.
When: November 11
Outback Steakhouse
The deal: Get a free Bloomin' Onion and a non-alcoholic beverage if you're active or retired military. Also, active military, vets, police, firefighters, and first responders can get 20% off their entire check November 8-10.
When: November 11, discount on November 8-10
Houlihan's
The deal: All vets get a free meal on Veterans Day from Houlihan's Veterans Day menu. Also, the chain always offers 15% off meals for military personnel.
When: November 11
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
The deal: The fast-casual restaurant is giving out free combo meal cards to veterans and active-duty personnel. The cards can be used any time through November 30.
When: November 11
Sheetz
The deal: Sheetz is going full service for its promo. Veterans and active duty personnel get the strange trio of a free six-inch turkey sub, a regular size fountain drink, and a car wash at all 582 locations.
When: November 11
Red Robin
The deal: To show gratitude on Veterans Day, Red Robin is offering a free Red's Tavern Double burger with bottomless steak fries at participating locations.
When: November 11
California Pizza Kitchen
The deal: Vets and active duty service members can get a complimentary entrée. If you get the freebie, you'll also get a card for a BOGO offer on pizza, pasta or salad on your next visit, as long as that visit is between November 12-18.
When: November 11
Jimboy's Tacos
The deal: The taco shop is honoring veterans with a free meal (up to a $10 value) with a valid military ID.
When: November 11
Red Lobster
The deal: Grab a free appetizer or dessert with your military ID.
When: November 11-12
IHOP
The deal: All veterans can get a free stack of red, white, and blue pancakes.
When: November 11
Davanni's
The deal: With a military ID, you can grab a free solo one-item pizza and a regular soda for dine-in or take-out.
When: November 11
Farmer Boys
The deal: Vets with proof of service can pick up a free Big Cheeseburger at Farmer Boys.
When: November 11
Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse
The deal: Veterans are getting a free buffet and beverage today.
When: November 11
Tijuana Flats
The deal: Vets get a free entrée.
When: November 11
SAJJ Mediterranean
The deal: Veterans get a free entrée with a valid military ID.
When: November 11-12
Chicken Salad Chick
The deal: Grab a free Chick Special and regular-sized drink if you're a veteran or active-duty.
When: November 12
Nekter Juice Bar
The deal: The southern California-based juice bar chain is offering a free 16-ounce fresh juice or superfood smoothie to anyone who presents a valid military ID.
When: November 11
Scooter's Coffee
The deal: Vets can grab a free drink of any size.
When: November 11
El Fenix
The deal: Vets can select from a special menu for the day to grab a free meal.
When: November 11
Pilot Flying J
The deal: Get yourself a free breakfast. That includes a free coffee and your choice of a breakfast sandwich, packaged pastry, or a Cinnabon Center of the Roll. You can find the deal in the myPilot mobile app.
When: November 10-12
Bonefish Grill
The deal: Active and retired service members can get a complimentary order of Bang Bang Shrimp.
When: November 11
Back Yard Burgers
The deal: Pick up a free Back Yard Classic Burger when you show your military ID, discharge papers, proof of service, or dine in uniform.
When: November 11
Old Country Buffet, Hometown Buffet, and Ryan's
The deal: Follow up Veterans Day with another free meal. All of these restaurants are offering veterans, reservists, and active duty military a free buffet and a free non-bottled beverage.
When: November 12
Quaker Steak & Lube
The deal: To honor service members, Steak & Lube is offering free and discounted meals at participating locations. The deal varies by location and they encourage service members to contact their local restaurant for details on what they're offering.
When: November 11
Arooga's
The deal: Veterans get a free meal at locations across Pennsylvania. You can select from a fixed menu during dine-in only.
When: November 12
Primanti Brothers
The deal: Vets and active duty service members can grab a free classic Primanti Bros. sandwich anytime on Veterans Day.
When: November 11
Freebirds World Burrito
The deal: Active-duty, retired, and reserve service members are getting a BOGO deal on all full-size entrées.
When: November 11
Potbelly
The deal: Show proof of service and you'll get a free cookie with your meal.
When: November 11
Food deals for Veterans Day
Grimaldi's
The deal: The legendary pizza joint is giving all vets and active duty personnel 15% off their order (excluding alcohol).
When: November 11
Cabo Wabo Cantina
The deal: Veterans and active-duty military personnel can take 20% off drinks all day on Veterans Day.
When: November 11
Noodles & Company
The deal: There's no special deal, but every day of the year the chain offers a 15% discount to anyone first responder, military, or veteran with a valid ID.
When: Ongoing
Hopdoddy Burger Bar
The deal: All 28 locations will give 50% off to all parties that are joined by a veteran or active duty service member.
When: November 11
Other Veterans Day Promotions
American Family Care
The deal: Veterans can grab a free flu shot.
When: November 11
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.