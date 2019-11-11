Everywhere You Can Get Free Food for Veterans Day

November 11 is Veterans Day, an opportunity to show appreciation for members of the US military who have served in conflicts around the globe. It's service worth appreciating because American veterans don't always get their due. Those who served are an at-risk group because of their service, and that can get lost in partisan bickering.
One of the many ways people will show appreciation on Veterans Day is with a free meal for veterans, active-duty service members, and their families. Restaurants across the country are offering food as a way to say thanks. That list includes local restaurants as well as big chains like Buffalo Wild Wings, Red Robin, White Castle, Noodles & Company, and many others.
Take a look below at our running list of all the places veterans can go to get a little comestible appreciation for Veterans Day.
Free Food for Veterans on Veterans Day
Starbucks
The deal: Vets, military spouses, and active-duty service members get a free tall cup of brewed coffee at every company-operated and licensed location in the US. Additionally, the company will donate a quarter from every cup of brewed coffee sold across the country to support the mental health and well-being of veterans through Team Red, White and Blue and Team Rubicon.
When: November 11
Dunkin'
The deal: Veterans and active-duty personnel can start the day with a totally free sugar rush. You're getting a free donut. No purchase required whatsoever. Through Dunkin's partnership with A Million Thanks, service members will also get a card of thanks on Veterans Day.
When: November 11
Buffalo Wild Wings
The deal: Armed services members past and present get a free small order of boneless wings and fries when they dine-in on Veterans Day.
When: November 11
Red Robin
The deal: The self-styled burger authority is serving up a free Red's Tavern Double Burger with bottomless Steak Fries at participating locations. The meal is available to "all military guests."
When: November 11
White Castle
The deal: Active and retired military personnel can get a free Combo Meal (#1 through #6) or Breakfast Combo. All you have to do is flash your military ID.
When: November 11
Sizzler
The deal: Vets are getting a free lunch at Sizzler.
When: November 11, open to 4pm
California Pizza Kitchen
The deal: Veterans and active military personnel can get a free meal from CPK. If you stop in, you'll also get a card for a buy-one-get-one-free pizza, pasta, or salad during a return visit from November 12-20.
When: November 11
Cotton Patch Cafe
The deal: Veterans will get a free entrée when they dine-in. Any other day of the year, they'll be thanked with a 10% discount.
When: November 11
Golden Corral
The deal: Veterans are getting a free beverage and buffet.
When: November 11, 5-9pm
Kolache Factory
The deal: Your gov't-issued military photo ID is getting you a free sausage and cheese kolache as well as a free coffee.
When: November 11
Chicken Salad Chick
The deal: Veterans and active military can get a free Chick Special and regular drink.
When: November 11
Chill-N Nitrogen Ice Cream
The deal: Vets can pick up a free ice cream with two mix-ins. Treat yo'self.
When: November 11
Bonefish Grill
The deal: Pick up a free appetizer with the purchase of an appetizer if you're active duty or a veteran.
When: November 11
On the Border
The deal: With a valid military ID, On the Border will set you up with a free combo meal.
When: November 11
Pie Five Pizza
The deal: You'll need to get to a Pie Five location to redeem a deal that gets you a free personal pizza if you're with the armed forces or the Department of Defense.
When: November 11
Friendly's
The deal: With a valid military ID or honorable discharge card, vets and active military personnel can get a free meal.
When: November 11
Twin Peaks
The deal: There's a select menu of items that will be offered to armed forces personnel for free on Veterans Day.
When: November 11
Manhattan Bagel Company
The deal: Vets are getting a free bagel with cream cheese. Add that to a free coffee from somewhere else and you've got a solid start to the day.
When: November 11
MOD Pizza
The deal: Show your military ID to get a free MOD-size pizza or salad with the purchase of another pizza or salad.
When: November 11
Bakers Square, Village Inn, and O'Charley's
The deal: In addition to the 10% discount offered year-round at all three restaurants, Veterans and active military personnel will get a free meal on Veterans Day.
When: November 11
Boston Market
The deal: Buy any individual meal and a drink to get a free Individual Meal as long as you can flash the coupon available at BostonMarket.com.
When: November 11-12
Pilot Flying J
The deal: The travel center is offering active-duty and retired military service members a free breakfast. That's going to include a free Pilot Coffee in any size, plus one free PJ Fresh breakfast sandwich, breakfast grill item, or breakfast pizza. You'll find that offer in the Pilot Flying J app.
When: November 8-11
Peet's Coffee
The deal: Veterans can grab a free drip coffee or tea in any size all day.
When: November 11
Wienerschnitzel
The deal: Show your military ID to get a free meal that includes an original chili dog, small fries, and small Pepsi.
When: November 11
Fresh Brothers
The deal: Veterans and active-duty folks are getting a free one-topping personal pizza at any point on Veterans Day.
When: November 11
Logan's Roadhouse
The deal: Active duty and retired military are getting a free meal off the chain's American Roadhouse Menu.
When: November 11, 3-6pm
Coolgreens
The deal: Vets who flash an ID are getting a free entrée.
When: November 11
Dick's Last Resort
The deal: Vets and active-duty personnel get a free meal with the purchase of another adult entrée.
When: November 11
Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
The deal: A special Veterans Day menu has been set up. Veterans can get a free entrée off the menu.
When: November 11
Gordon Biersch
The deal: Have your military ID ready, and you'll get a free entrée.
When: November 11
Überrito
The deal: A complimentary meal is the deal of the day for veterans and active military personnel at participating locations.
When: November 11
Casa Ole
The deal: Same thing as other places here. Bring an ID and you're getting a free meal at participating locations.
When: November 11
Monterey's Little Mexico
The deal: Get in on it. Veterans and active personnel are getting a free meal on Veterans Day at participating locations.
When: November 11
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
The deal: Veterans can get a free combo meal card on November 11. It's good through November 30.
When: November 11
Yard House
The deal: If you've served, you're getting a complimentary appetizer.
When: November 11
Carrabba's Italian Grill
The deal: Veterans, police officers, and firefighters with a valid ID can get a free order of calamari with any purchase.
When: November 8-11
Snuffer's
The deal: Veterans are getting a free burger or sandwich. That's available at absolutely every location.
When: November 11
El Vaquero
The deal: Veterans can get 20% sliced off their tab at the Ohio chain.
When: November 11
Red Lobster
The deal: Veterans get a free appetizer or dessert when they drop in for a meal.
When: November 11
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: Current and former members of the military are getting a free entrée worth up to $14.95 in addition to a free Dr. Pepper.
When: November 11
Cracker Barrel
The deal: Veterans can grab a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or a Pumpkin Pie Latte.
When: November 11
El Fenix
The deal: With proof of service, you can get a free taco or enchilada plate.
When: November 11
Condado Tacos
The deal: Vets and active-duty folks are getting two free tacos with a valid ID.
When: November 11
Scooter's Coffee
The deal: If you've got a valid military ID, you're getting a free drink in any size.
When: November 11
Buffalo Wings & Rings
The deal: Vets and active military get a free "Pick 2" lunch combo.
When: November 11, 11am-3pm
Beef 'O' Brady's
The deal: Veterans get a free meal with the purchase of another meal up to $10.
When: November 11
Tim Horton's
The deal: Active military and veterans can swing into their local Tim's for a free small coffee.
When: November 11
Cumberland Farms
The deal: Anyone who served in the military will get a free Farmhouse Blend or Bold coffee -- hot or iced -- in any size.
When: November 11
Farmer Boys
The deal: Show proof of service and you'll get set up with a free Big Cheese Cheeseburger. The offer is only valid in-restaurant, however.
When: November 11
SAJJ Mediterranean
The deal: Your valid military ID is going to get you a totally free entrée. Dig in.
When: November 11
Margarita's Mexican Restaurant
The deal: Military service members are getting not one, but two free entrées. One for you and one for a guest when dining in. Winner, winner enchilada dinner.
When: November 11
Olive Garden
The deal: Veterans can pick out a free entrée from a special Veterans Day menu.
When: November 11
Davanni's
The deal: Active service members and veterans get a free solo one-topping pizza and a regular-sized soda.
When: November 11
Joella's Hot Chicken
The deal: Anyone who has served in the military will be served a free meal with two Jumbo Tenders, a Southern Side, a Dippin' Sauce, and a drink. Every other day of the year, the same folks get 10% off their meal.
When: November 11
Dickey's Barbecue Pit
The deal: Veterans can stop in for a free classic sandwich and side at participating locations.
When: November 11
Food Deals for Veterans on Veterans Day
Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses
The deal: Depending on the location, veterans will either get a free buffet or 50% off a buffet.
When: November 11
Tijuana Flats
The deal: Vets can take 50% off dine-in or takeout orders on Veterans Day.
When: November 11
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: Get 15% off a large pizza with the code "328508."
When: November 11-25
bartaco
The deal: The restaurant will be celebrating Veterans Day early. Active duty and retired military members get 20% off their bill.
When: November 9-11
Grimaldi's
The deal: Take 25% off your entire purchase on Veterans Day. That's not as much as some places, but Grimaldi's also offers 15% off your tab every day of the year.
When: November 11
Noodles & Company
The deal: Every day of the year, Noodles offers veterans 15% off their tab.
When: Ongoing
Metro Diner
The deal: Active and retired military personnel are getting 50% off their check in recognition of their service.
When: November 11
Jet's Pizza
The deal: With a valid military ID, those who have served in the military will get 50% off any menu-priced pizza.
When: November 11
Other Offers for Veterans on Veterans Day
Sports Clips
The deal: Through Veterans Day, veterans and active service members can get a free haircut with a valid ID. Additionally, the company will donate a dollar to the Help a Hero scholarship for every haircut anyone gets on Veterans Day.
When: Through November 11
American Family Care
The deal: The urgent care centers are giving free flu shots to veterans with valid ID.
When: November 11
