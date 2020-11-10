News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Veterans Day A thank you that you can eat.

Photo courtesy of Famous Dave's

Wednesday, November 11 is Veterans Day—an opportunity to show some appreciation for service members who are too often are forgotten by their country. Theirs is service worth appreciation because American veterans don't always get their due. Those who have served are an at-risk group because of their service, and that can get lost in partisan bickering. Veterans Day is an opportunity to remember that there are many ways to show your thanks. One of the many, small ways that appreciation will be shown on Veterans Day is through a free meal gifted to veterans, active-duty personnel, and, often, their families. Restaurants across the country will be offering free meals as a way to show their gratitude. The list of restaurants that will be offering up this edible thanks includes local restaurants as well as big chains like Buffalo Wild Wings, Famous Dave's, Starbucks, Little Caesars, and many others. Below you'll find a regularly updated list of the restaurant that are offering free or low-cost food to veterans on Veterans Day this year.

Free Food for Veterans Day Starbucks

The deal: Active service members and veterans can get a free cup of hot brewed coffee for Veterans Day.

When: November 11 Buffalo Wild Wings

The deal: Get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries if you're a veteran or active-duty military personnel. You have to show proof of service, but you can get the meal to-go.

When: November 11 Famous Dave's

The deal: Veterans get a free Lunch Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich with a side. You can get that with dine-in, to-go, and online orders. It is not valid on call-in orders.

When: November 11 Little Caesars

The deal: Military service members past and present can snag a free Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo. That'll come with four slices of the chain's Detroit-style Deep!Deep! Dish Pizza and a 20-ounce soda.

When: November 11 Cotton Patch Cafe

The deal: The chain served more than 10,000 veterans on Veterans Day last year, and expects to do similar numbers this year. Stop in to get a free Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken if you're a veteran or active-duty member of the military.

When: November 11 Pilot Flying J

The deal: Veterans get a free breakfast combo any time they choose over the course of a week.

When: November 9-15 BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

The deal: Flash a military ID and you'll get a free entrée (up to $14.95) and a Dr. Pepper. No, Mr. Pibb for you, just a full-on Dr. Pepper.

When: November 11

Photo courtesy of Bob Evans

Juice It Up!

The deal: Veterans and active-duty personnel can get a free 20-ounce Classic Smoothie.

When: November 11 Qdoba

The deal: Active military members and veterans get 50% off an entrée for Veterans Day. You have to order in-store and show ID to get the deal.

When: November 11 Scooter's Coffee

The deal: Veterans can grab a free drink in any size.

When: November 11 Dickey's Barbecue Pit

The deal: Military service members can get a free Classic Sandwich and Side when they order in-store or online and hit the $10 minimum. Use the code "VETFREE."

When: November 11 Golden Corral

The deal : Veterans can snag a card for a free meal and beverage, which can be redeemed anytime from November 1 to May 31 during lunch or dinner, Monday through Thursday.

When: Pick it up from November 1-30 Logan's Roadhouse

The deal: All active-duty and retired military personnel can get a free meal off the American Roadhouse menu.

When: November 11, 3-6pm Pie Five Pizza

The deal: Active or retired members of the military can get a free personal pizza with an ID.

When: November 11 Twin Peaks

The deal: Corporate-owned Twin Peaks locations are offering a free meal to Armed Forces members. You can choose between the Chicken Tenders, Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich, Cheeseburger, and The Wedge.

When: November 11 The Rustic

The deal: All veterans and active-duty military members with a valid ID get a free Rustic Burger.

When: November 11 Bob Evans

The deal: Show proof of military service to get a free meal.

When: November 11

Photo courtesy of Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant

Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant

The deal: Some locations are offering veterans and active-duty military members a free entrée. Call ahead to ensure your local spot is participating.

When: November 11 Torchy's Tacos

The deal: There will be a special Veterans Day menu from which vets can snag a free taco and non-alcoholic beverage. It's available for pickup.

When: November 11 Farmer Boys

The deal: Veterans can get a free Big Cheese at participating locations.

When: November 11 Bigby Coffee

The deal: Get a free hot brewed coffee if you're a veteran. You'll get up to a 24-ounce size if you want it all.

When: November 11 Hopdoddy Burger Bar

The deal: Veterans active personnel can grab a free Classic Burger. You're able to grab this to-go and by ordering over the phone.

When: November 11 Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

The deal : Veterans and active-duty personnel can grab a card for a free combo meal. It will be good through November 30.

When: November 11 Beef 'O' Brady's

The deal: Veterans are eating free. You get a meal up to $10 in value and no purchase is required.

When: November 11 Maple Leaf Diner

The deal: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free slice of pie with their meal.

When: November 11 Kolache Factory

The deal: Veterans get a free breakfast today. That'll come with a free kolache and a beverage. You can get it in-store or for curbside pickup, but it won't be available for online orders.

When: November 11 Chicken Salad Chick

The deal: Veterans get honored with a free Chick Special and drink if you've got a military ID to flash.

When: November 11

Food Deals for Veterans Day Mountain Mike's Pizza

The deal: To celebrate Veterans Day, Mountain Mike's is offering 15% off all large pizzas with the code "378130."

When: November 11-25 Grimaldi's

The deal: The pizza shop offers active-duty personnel and veterans 15% off their meals year-round, but that gets bumped up to 25% for Veterans Day.

When: November 11 Carrabba's Italian Grill

The deal: All service members and first responders get 10% off their visit on Veterans Day (and every day of the year).

When: Ongoing

Local Food Deals for Veterans Day The Boardwalk at Granite Park - Plano, Texas

The deal: There are a few restaurants offering deals for Veterans Day. At Chip's Old Fashioned Hamburgers the whole family gets 20% off their meal. Fork and Fire is offering 15% off a meal and The Biscuit Bar will take 10% off.

When: November 11 Davanni's - Minneapolis & St. Paul, Minnesota

The deal: Active service members and veterans get a free solo-size one-item pizza and regular soda.

When: November 11

Photo courtesy of TKK Fried Chicken

Other Deals on Veterans Day Cousins Subs

The deal: Buy a $25 gift card and you'll get a gift certificate for a free 7.5-inch sub in a bowl.

When: Through December 31 Cousins Subs

The deal: Buy one 7.5-inch sub and you'll get one for free when you sign up for the Cousins Club loyalty program.

When: Through November 30 BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

The deal: Treat others how you'd like to be treated yourself. Buy a $50 gift card for a loved one and BJ's will give you a free $10 gift card. Make it $100, and your freebie is worth $25 and you'll also get a 20% off VIP card. The bonus cards are valid from January 1 to February 13, 2021.

When: November 5 - January 1 Juice It Up!

The deal: Buy a $25 gift card and you'll get two free smoothies for yourself.

When: Through December 31 TKK Fried Chicken

The deal: The Taiwanese fast-food hub is offering its Original or Spicy Chicken sandwich for free with the purchase of another.

When: November 3-16, 3-6pm