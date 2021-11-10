Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Veterans Day
Restaurants are offering a thank you that service members can eat.
November 11 is Veterans Day. It's a day where Americans show some appreciation for service members who are too often are forgotten by their country. The service of individuals across the country is worth appreciating because too often, they aren't getting their due. Service members are an at-risk group because of their service. That can get lost.
One small way that appreciation will be shown on Veterans Day is that restaurants around the United States will offer a free or discounted meal to veterans, active service members, and, occasionally, their families. (Some of those spots offer discounts year-round, and we try to highlight those below.) It's a small way to meaningfully show some gratitude. You'll find those offers at local restaurants and big chains across the country like Krispy Kreme, Little Caesars, Cracker Barrel, and many more.
Below you'll find a regularly updated list of the restaurant that are offering free or low-cost food to veterans on Veterans Day this year.
Free Food for Veterans on Veterans Day
Krispy Kreme
The deal: Veterans can grab a free donut and small brewed coffee. You don't have to buy anything!
When: November 11
Taco John's
The deal: Use the code "VETERAN" in the mobile app to get a free Small Beef Taco Combo.
When: November 11
Little Caesars
The deal: Veterans and active service members can get a free Lunch Combo, which comes with four slices of pizza and a 20-ounce soda.
When: November 11, 11 am - 2 pm
Red Lobster
The deal: Show proof of service to get a free appetizer or dessert.
When: November 11
On the Border
The deal: Veterans get a free Pick 2 Combo.
When: November 11
IHOP
The deal: Veterans get a free Red, White & Blue Pancakes order or a Pancake Combo. The deal is only available when dining in.
When: November 11, 7 am - 7 pm
Smashburger
The deal: Veterans can grab a free Single Classic Burger.
When: November 11
Outback Steakhouse
The deal: Military service members get a free Bloomin' Onion and Coca-Cola on Veterans Day.
When: November 11
Einstein Bros. Bagels
The deal: Veterans who show an ID at any location that isn't in a college, hospital, airport, or hotel will get a free hot or iced coffee.
When: November 11
Cracker Barrel
The deal: Veterans can grab a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake with any purchase. If you're ordering online, use the code "VETSDAY21."
When: November 11
White Castle
The deal: Veterans get a free Combo Meal #1-6 or a Breakfast Combo on Veterans Day.
When: November 11
Torchy's Tacos
The deal: Military members past and present get a free taco and their choice of a fountain drink or iced tea at participating locations.
When: November 11
Farmer Boys
The deal: Active military members and veterans can get a Big Cheese for free.
When: November 11
California Pizza Kitchen
The deal: Veterans and active service members can grab a free entrée and beverage when dining in. You'll have to show proof of service.
When: November 11
California Pizza Kitchen
The deal: Veterans can take advantage of a BOGO deal for a week after Veterans Day.
When: November 12-20
Fazoli's
The deal: Veterans can grab a free regular spaghetti with meat or marinara at participating locations.
When: November 10-11
Old Chicago
The deal: Veterans can grab a free starter with the purchase of an entrée.
When: November 11
Logan's Roadhouse
The deal: All veterans get a free American Roadhouse Meal.
When: November 11, 3-6 pm
Bad Daddy Burger Bar
The deal: Get an All-American Burger and side for free if you're a military professional.
When: November 11, 11 am - 3 pm
Chicken Salad Chick
The deal: Veterans and active-duty personnel can grab a free Chick Special and a regular drink.
When: November 11
Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
The deal: Vets can get a card for a free Freddy's Original Double combo meal that is valid through November 30. You don't have to purchase anything to grab one.
When: November 11
WaBa Grill
The deal: Veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a buy-one-get-one-free deal on bowls for Veterans Day.
When: November 11
Romano's Macaroni Grill
The deal: Vets get a free order of Mom's Ricotta Meatballs + Spaghetti.
When: November 11
Juice It Up!
The deal: Veterans can grab a free 20-ounce Classic Smoothie if they show up in uniform or have other proof of ID.
When: November 11
Cumberland Farms, Tom Thumb, Turkey Hill, Quik Stop, Kwik Stop, Minit Mart, Certified Oil, Fastrac Café, and Loaf N Jug
The deal: That's a long list, but EG America has 1,7000 locations between all these shops. At all of them, active service members and veterans can get a free hot or iced coffee. No purchase is required.
When: November 11
Black Angus Steakhouse
The deal: Veterans can get the All-American Steak Plate for $11.99.
When: November 11
Caribou Coffee
The deal: Get a free small cup of hot coffee at Caribou if you're a veteran or current service member. Additionally, Caribou will donate 25 cents to the American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces for every cup of hot brewed coffee sold on Veterans Day.
When: November 11
Freebirds World Burrito
The deal: Veterans and other service members can get a free order of chips and dip.
When: November 11
Food Deals on Veterans Day
Qdoba
The deal: Active military members and veterans get 50% off any entrée in-store with proof of service.
When: November 11
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: You can take advantage of a buy one get one $5 off deal on large pizzas with the code "VetBOGO."
When: November 11
Stoner's Pizza Joint
The deal: Buy a large pizza and get a free large cheese pizza.
When: November 11
Grimaldi's Pizzeria
The deal: Veterans carrying proof of service can get a 25% discount on their order on Veterans Day. Every other day of the year, they can take 15% off an order.
When: November 11
Fogo de Chão
The deal: Veterans and active-duty personnel get 50% off their entire meal on Veterans Day. Up to three guests will get 10% off if they're dining with a service member. The discount isn't good on delivery or to-go and doesn't apply to alcohol or dessert.
When: November 11
Rock Bottom Brewery
The deal: Active and retired military members get 10% off any order.
When: November 11
Gordon Biersch
The deal: Military members get 10% off orders all day.
When: November 11
American Social
The deal: The Florida-based chain is offering veterans and their families 50% off their checks.
When: November 11, 11:30-1 am
Miller's Ale House
The deal: Military members can get 50% off an entrée of their choice.
When: November 11
bartaco
The deal: Veterans get 20% off dine-in orders.
When: November 11
STK Steakhouse
The deal: Military members and veterans get 20% off their check when dining in.
When: November 11
Kona Grill
The deal: Veterans get 20% off their check when dining in.
When: November 11
D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches
The deal: If you're dining in or carrying out, you can take 50% off the order if you've served.
When: November 11
Papa Gino's
The deal: Take 50% off a whole pizza if you've served.
When: November 11
Want more food deals?
Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.