Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Veterans Day

November 11 is Veterans Day. It's a day where Americans show some appreciation for service members who are too often are forgotten by their country. The service of individuals across the country is worth appreciating because too often, they aren't getting their due. Service members are an at-risk group because of their service. That can get lost. One small way that appreciation will be shown on Veterans Day is that restaurants around the United States will offer a free or discounted meal to veterans, active service members, and, occasionally, their families. (Some of those spots offer discounts year-round, and we try to highlight those below.) It's a small way to meaningfully show some gratitude. You'll find those offers at local restaurants and big chains across the country like Krispy Kreme, Little Caesars, Cracker Barrel, and many more. Below you'll find a regularly updated list of the restaurant that are offering free or low-cost food to veterans on Veterans Day this year.

Free Food for Veterans on Veterans Day Krispy Kreme

The deal: Veterans can grab a free donut and small brewed coffee. You don't have to buy anything!

When: November 11 Taco John's

The deal: Use the code "VETERAN" in the mobile app to get a free Small Beef Taco Combo.

When: November 11 Little Caesars

The deal: Veterans and active service members can get a free Lunch Combo, which comes with four slices of pizza and a 20-ounce soda.

When: November 11, 11 am - 2 pm Red Lobster

The deal: Show proof of service to get a free appetizer or dessert.

When: November 11 On the Border

The deal: Veterans get a free Pick 2 Combo.

When: November 11 IHOP

The deal: Veterans get a free Red, White & Blue Pancakes order or a Pancake Combo. The deal is only available when dining in.

When: November 11, 7 am - 7 pm Smashburger

The deal: Veterans can grab a free Single Classic Burger.

When: November 11 Outback Steakhouse

The deal: Military service members get a free Bloomin' Onion and Coca-Cola on Veterans Day.

When: November 11 Einstein Bros. Bagels

The deal: Veterans who show an ID at any location that isn't in a college, hospital, airport, or hotel will get a free hot or iced coffee.

When: November 11 Cracker Barrel

The deal: Veterans can grab a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake with any purchase. If you're ordering online, use the code "VETSDAY21."

When: November 11 White Castle

The deal: Veterans get a free Combo Meal #1-6 or a Breakfast Combo on Veterans Day.

When: November 11

Torchy's Tacos

The deal: Military members past and present get a free taco and their choice of a fountain drink or iced tea at participating locations.

When: November 11 Farmer Boys

The deal: Active military members and veterans can get a Big Cheese for free.

When: November 11 California Pizza Kitchen

The deal: Veterans and active service members can grab a free entrée and beverage when dining in. You'll have to show proof of service.

The deal: Veterans can take advantage of a BOGO deal for a week after Veterans Day.

When: November 12-20 Fazoli's

The deal: Veterans can grab a free regular spaghetti with meat or marinara at participating locations.

When: November 10-11

Black Angus Steakhouse

The deal: Veterans can get the All-American Steak Plate for $11.99.

When: November 11 Caribou Coffee

The deal: Get a free small cup of hot coffee at Caribou if you're a veteran or current service member. Additionally, Caribou will donate 25 cents to the American Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces for every cup of hot brewed coffee sold on Veterans Day.

When: November 11 Freebirds World Burrito

The deal: Veterans and other service members can get a free order of chips and dip.

When: November 11

Food Deals on Veterans Day Qdoba

The deal: Active military members and veterans get 50% off any entrée in-store with proof of service.

When: November 11 Mountain Mike's Pizza

The deal: You can take advantage of a buy one get one $5 off deal on large pizzas with the code "VetBOGO."

When: November 11 Stoner's Pizza Joint

The deal: Buy a large pizza and get a free large cheese pizza.

When: November 11 Grimaldi's Pizzeria

The deal: Veterans carrying proof of service can get a 25% discount on their order on Veterans Day. Every other day of the year, they can take 15% off an order.

When: November 11 Fogo de Chão

The deal: Veterans and active-duty personnel get 50% off their entire meal on Veterans Day. Up to three guests will get 10% off if they're dining with a service member. The discount isn't good on delivery or to-go and doesn't apply to alcohol or dessert.

When: November 11 Rock Bottom Brewery

The deal: Active and retired military members get 10% off any order.

When: November 11 Gordon Biersch

The deal: Military members get 10% off orders all day.

American Social

The deal: The Florida-based chain is offering veterans and their families 50% off their checks.

When: November 11, 11:30-1 am Miller's Ale House

The deal: Military members can get 50% off an entrée of their choice.

When: November 11 bartaco

The deal: Veterans get 20% off dine-in orders.

When: November 11 STK Steakhouse

The deal: Military members and veterans get 20% off their check when dining in.

When: November 11 Kona Grill

The deal: Veterans get 20% off their check when dining in.

When: November 11

D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches

The deal: If you're dining in or carrying out, you can take 50% off the order if you've served.

When: November 11 Papa Gino's

The deal: Take 50% off a whole pizza if you've served.

When: November 11