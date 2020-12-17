Ring in the New Year With This Massive, 6-Liter Bottle of Champagne

People love to make strong assertions about New Year’s Eve. It stinks or it doesn’t; it’s the best night of the year or amateur hour; you must go out or you must avoid socializing at any cost. People also love to make strong assertions about Champagne. It must come from the Champagne region of France otherwise it’s just sparkling poison garbage water. But there’s one thing most can agree on: a giant novelty bottle of booze is always fun.

In the spirit of, let’s say, drinking to celebrate making it through this year while also drinking to forget it, Veuve Clicquot is selling an enormous six-liter bottle of bubbly. It clocks in at about $830 at Costco, which, according to Food & Wine’s math, amounts to $104 for the equivalent of eight regular-sized bottles. Now, a standard 750ml bottle of Veuve usually runs closer to $50, so any implied bulk savings are moot here. But you can’t put a price on pageantry.