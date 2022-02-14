This Champagne Train Will Take You to the Veuve Clicquot Wine Cellars in France

Traveling has its headaches, which is why we need something a little stronger than water to survive more times than not. It's also just a lot more fun when you're sipping wine through the Napa Valley vineyards or tossing back all-you-can-drink tequila while cruising through Mexico.

To celebrate Veuve Clicquot's 250th anniversary, the iconic champagne maker is hosting an immersive travel experience that invites guests aboard the Venice Simplon-Orient Express. This Belmond train will take you to the Veuve Clicquot wine cellars in Realms and Cipriani in Venice. You'll be filled with Veuve Clicquot cuvees and food pairings, experience live music and entertainment, and witness sunrise views of the Alpines.

"The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express experience takes passengers on an immersive ride exploring the savoir-faire and cultural footprint of Maison Veuve Clicquot, in celebration of 250 years," Veuve Clicquot's CEO Jean-Marc Gallot told Robb Report.