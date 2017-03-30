You Can Travel Canada By Train With Unlimited Trips for $150

If you need a summer adventure, you could do a lot worse than being able to travel anywhere in Canada over the course of a month for just $150. In celebration of Canada's 150th anniversary in July, Via Rail is offering a $150 unlimited pass for travelers under 25.
The pass is valid for the entire month of July and can be used on every route. It opens up an entire country for you to travel. The routes hit major metropolitan hubs like Montreal, Toronto, and all the way out west to Vancouver. The routes can take you to Nova Scotia on the eastern shore, northern Manitoba, and through beautiful mountains of British Columbia.
Additionally, if you're over 25 and a student, you can still grab the pass if you have a valid International Student Identification Card.
Of course, there's a rub. The railway only selling a limited number of these passes and the demand almost instantly exceeded expectations, wreaking havoc on the Via Rail site.
The pass was released Wednesday but was temporarily suspended due to the huge influx of traffic. The company tweeted about the issues getting reservations and has a warning on the website noting there are delays "due to persistent instability of our reservation system and higher traffic on our website."
The passes aren't transferrable and still require you to book a ticket to travel. The lucky pass holders can begin booking economy class tickets for their summer trek on April 19.
At the time of publication, the pass is available again, but you obviously want to hurry if you're trying to get your hands on one. They're more slippery than a Ziploc bag full of poutine gravy.
h/t CBC
