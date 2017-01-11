The VP Debate Is So Much Easier to Watch After Getting the 'Songify' Treatment

If you made it through the entire Vice Presidential debate on Tuesday night, well, congratulations -- it was pretty tough to watch, according to more than a few social media reactions. But thankfully, the autotune maniacs over at the schmoyoho channel on YouTube have already given the debate their signature songify treatment and it's so much easier to watch than the real thing. Oh, and it's kind of catchy, too.

Although Sen. Tim Kaine and Gov. Mike Pence didn't exchange as many zingers as we saw during the first Presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump last week, schmoyoho unsurprisingly sets the stage with that gasp-worthy moment when Pence said, "You whipped out that Mexican thing again." From there, they take some of the VP candidates' various attacks on one another and edit them to a smooth beat. We even get a brief (and fake) taste of Kaine's well-documented harmonica skills. Pence probably thinks they're "small potatoes," though.