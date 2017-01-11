News

Watch This Firefighter Save a Dog's Life By Giving it CPR

Published On 12/11/2016

Although you'll occasionally see amazing stories in which pets miraculously save people from their burning homes, many pets sadly don't survive house fires and other disasters. Fortunately, that wasn't the case for a small dog that was injured during a recent apartment fire in Romania, thanks to the quick action of a heroic firefighter. 

As explained in a report by Mashable, the small dog collapsed after suffering from smoke inhalation during a first-floor apartment fire that broke out in a Romanian city near Bucharest last Friday. Local firefighter Costache Mugurel found the severely injured dog lying motionless near the building and heroically sprung into action to save the dog's life by performing chest compressions, giving it mouth-to-mouth, and ultimately treating it with an oxygen mask. The life-saving rescue was captured via a Facebook video posted by photojournalist Costi Tudor, per the report. 

The dog's owner was also seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Although it's unclear in the initial video, the dog was able to breathe again with the help of the oxygen mask and was transported to a veterinary clinic. On Saturday, Tudor posted a second video showing the dog recovering:

"Nobody gets left behind," Mugurel reportedly said in a post on Facebook. As you can imagine, the firefighter has been praised in recent days for going above and beyond to save the dog, including several messages thanking him on Facebook, according to the Mashable report. Oh, and that's not even counting the more than 2,300 comments on the original video, which has been viewed more than 2,000,000 times as of Sunday night. There's plenty of good left in the world after all.

