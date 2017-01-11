Watch This Firefighter Save a Dog's Life By Giving it CPR

Although you'll occasionally see amazing stories in which pets miraculously save people from their burning homes, many pets sadly don't survive house fires and other disasters. Fortunately, that wasn't the case for a small dog that was injured during a recent apartment fire in Romania, thanks to the quick action of a heroic firefighter.

As explained in a report by Mashable, the small dog collapsed after suffering from smoke inhalation during a first-floor apartment fire that broke out in a Romanian city near Bucharest last Friday. Local firefighter Costache Mugurel found the severely injured dog lying motionless near the building and heroically sprung into action to save the dog's life by performing chest compressions, giving it mouth-to-mouth, and ultimately treating it with an oxygen mask. The life-saving rescue was captured via a Facebook video posted by photojournalist Costi Tudor, per the report.