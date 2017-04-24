This Man's Attempt to Tap a Beer Keg Ended in Disaster

You might expect a German brewery to be the ideal locale to experience a ritual mallet-tapping of a beer keg. Then again, the world is full of surprises, as the folks awaiting fresh steins of sudsy lager discovered when the man tasked with cracking open their cask caused quite the foamy explosion.
In a hilarious video of the incident, posted to the official Facebook page of the Brauerei & Gasthof Zwanzger in Bavaria, a man attempts to gently tap a spigot into the small keg, only to miss and shatter a giant mug being held beneath it on his first try -- a sign he probably should have taken as a hint to let someone else take over. Instead, the initial flub is met with laughter from the crowd, as the mug shards are picked up and he goes in for his next try.
This time, though, the whack of the mallet caused an epic explosion of beer, sending a shockingly powerful jet of sudsy booze into the nearby tables of spectators, who promptly leapt for cover. Although you can hear cackles of laughter through the whole ordeal (after all, this sort of thing seems to happen a lot), the aftermath was no joke -- the whole room appears to be soaked in foam, which would have been one hell of a mess to clean up, especially if you're still waiting for your beer.
h/t Daily Mail
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.