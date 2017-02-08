News

The Northern Lights Are Like 'Flying Through Dreams' on an Airplane

By Published On 02/07/2017 By Published On 02/07/2017

Unless you live in or near the Arctic, you're lucky to witness the dazzling Northern Lights in real life at some point, let alone from a luxury resort's cozy glass igloos. But as you can see in a stunning new video, there's an even more breathtaking way to experience the natural wonder: flying right next to it on a plane.

Nathan Starzynsk, a photographer and filmmaker, captured the incredible time-lapse footage during a recent flight from Southern Alberta to Winnipeg in Canada, according to a report by The Huffington Post. In a Facebook post last week, Starzynsk said the colorful display was like "flying through dreams" and that it was "the greatest in flight entertainment I've ever experienced." The video has since been viewed more than 1.7 million times.

But Starzynsk was more than just lucky -- he planned ahead and selected his seat on the North side of the plane based on the aurora forecast that night. Pretty damn smart, right? Next time you're flying over the Canada, you know what to do. 

h/t Huffington Post

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and, sadly, has still never seen the Northern Lights in real life. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

