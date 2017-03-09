Watch These Morons Nearly Die Kayaking Down A Mountain

Kayaking through whitewater rapids is dangerous no matter how you slice it, but doing so down the side of a mountain at roller coaster speeds is downright death-defying -- not that it stopped these daredevils.
After schlepping their tandem kayak up a long, steep hill, whitewater pros Rush Sturges and Ben Marr hopped in with GoPro cameras strapped to their heads, and let 'er rip down a narrow drainage ditch, hurling at an incredibly high speeds through overgrown brush while dodging fallen branches until eventually being spat out into the unidentified lake it feeds into -- a feat that's never been pulled off before.
Miraculously, their Splash Mountain-on-steroids stunt left them completely unscathed.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.