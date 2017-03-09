News

Watch These Morons Nearly Die Kayaking Down A Mountain

By Published On 03/09/2017 By Published On 03/09/2017
kayak riding down drainage ditch
Screenshot via YouTube/GoPro

Trending

related

Starbucks Just Revealed Colorful New Cups for Spring

related

Uber Drivers Are Fighting for You to Tip More

related

'Game of Thrones' Announced Its Premiere Date in a Bizarre Ice-Melting Video

related

Dairy Queen Is Giving Away Free Ice Cream

Kayaking through whitewater rapids is dangerous no matter how you slice it, but doing so down the side of a mountain at roller coaster speeds is downright death-defying -- not that it stopped these daredevils.

YouTube/GoPro

After schlepping their tandem kayak up a long, steep hill, whitewater pros Rush Sturges and Ben Marr hopped in with GoPro cameras strapped to their heads, and let 'er rip down a narrow drainage ditch, hurling at an incredibly high speeds through overgrown brush while dodging fallen branches until eventually being spat out into the unidentified lake it feeds into -- a feat that's never been pulled off before.

Miraculously, their Splash Mountain-on-steroids stunt left them completely unscathed.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Joe McGauley is a senior writer for Thrillist and prefers his kayaking to be a bit more leisurely.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
'Bob's Burgers' Creator Addresses Theory That Bob's Entire Family Is Dead
WHAAAA?

related

READ MORE
This $213 Train Ride Shows You All of America's Most Beautiful Sights

related

READ MORE
Dwyane Wade Gets in Uber, Nearly Gives Driver a Heart Attack

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like