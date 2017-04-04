News

Gordon Ramsay's Best Pranks Show Why He's The World's Meanest Chef

Published On 04/04/2017

Gordon Ramsay has become a cult-hero, due to his incredible knack for verbally berating people on camera. A lesser known aspect of his bristly repertoire, however, are his practical jokes. The man seems nauseatingly serious, but he’s got a slew of pranks of up his chef’s sleeves, as evidenced by this new compilation of Gordon Ramsay’s most outrageous antics put together by the UK’s Nightly Show.

How would you like it if Ramsay appeared on a screen, interrupting your leisurely afternoon with rude comments about your hair? What about if he quipped about your personal taste, comparing your lunch to a “dead dog’s dick?” That’s what happens here, in addition to other stunts that see him deceive the show’s audience with a supposed blender accident, pose as a wax sculpture, and feed people intentionally horrendous food. The montage colors Ramsay a mischievous prick, which is kind of the point. He always confronts his victims at the last second, prompting laughs, incredulousness and the occasional angry outburst.

Yesterday, Ramsay’s barb-heavy lingo was given a soulful revamp when the chef appeared on the Nightly Show with the much more breezy-tempered John Legend. The duo harped on Ramsay’s expletive-laden diatribes in musical form. It was a fuckin’ doozy, but you probably already gathered that.  

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist.

