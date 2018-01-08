Entertainment

Watch a Bunch of Lemurs Hilariously Swarm This TV News Reporter

By Published On 01/08/2018 By Published On 01/08/2018

Trending

related

The Queens Bucket List: 32 Things to Do Before You Die

related

The Absolute Best Ramen Spots in Los Angeles

related

The Best Boston Ramen Spots to Warm You Up This Winter

related

The Best NYC Bars to Watch the College Football Championship Tonight

If you're looking for a situation that's calm and in control, better not to invite the lemurs. They're basically a race of wild ferret-people, and wild ferret-people do not take direction well.

This is a lesson BBC reporter Alex Dunlop learned firsthand when he visited the Banham Zoo in Norfolk, England for a segment on animal counts. Making the journalist attempt to report chez lemur struck someone on the team as a good idea. Funny thing about lemurs: They're gibbering sprites straight out of a midsummer night's dream and will not calm down, you calm down.

The online team at BBC then took the behind-the-scenes footage and assembled the masterpiece of a supercut video above. You really have to admire the BBC for not only putting the reporter through this, but also posting a video of the disaster for the world to enjoy.

But as the old adage goes: A bad time with lemurs is better than a good time without lemurs. Or something like that.

h/t Mashable

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

James Chrisman is a News Writer at Thrillist who wrote a book report on lemurs in third grade, so please direct any further inquiries to him. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @james_chrisman2.

Stuff You'll Like