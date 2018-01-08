Watch a Bunch of Lemurs Hilariously Swarm This TV News Reporter

If you're looking for a situation that's calm and in control, better not to invite the lemurs. They're basically a race of wild ferret-people, and wild ferret-people do not take direction well.
This is a lesson BBC reporter Alex Dunlop learned firsthand when he visited the Banham Zoo in Norfolk, England for a segment on animal counts. Making the journalist attempt to report chez lemur struck someone on the team as a good idea. Funny thing about lemurs: They're gibbering sprites straight out of a midsummer night's dream and will not calm down, you calm down.
The online team at BBC then took the behind-the-scenes footage and assembled the masterpiece of a supercut video above. You really have to admire the BBC for not only putting the reporter through this, but also posting a video of the disaster for the world to enjoy.
But as the old adage goes: A bad time with lemurs is better than a good time without lemurs. Or something like that.
h/t Mashable
