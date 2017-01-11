This Video of an Underwater Fart Is Bizarrely Wonderful

If you haven't mined the internet's baser depth you might make the mistake of saying, "Everything has been done before." You may be right, but the internet will absolutely take that as a challenge and you will absolutely see something that you can't unsee. Like the below video.

Vimeo is home to some pretty artsy-fartsy videos, but this might be the artsy fartsy-iest of them all. Filmmaker Micky Zilbershtein has shot an underwater fart in 120 fps. The fart, with audio, is set to Duettino Sull’aria from Mozart's "The Marriage of Figaro" just to make you feel like this is a short clip from a Werner Herzog documentary about water farts. Or maybe you just picture that fart making a break for it because of the use of this music in The Shawshank Redemption.