Here's a Giant Wasp Dragging a Giant Spider Through Someone's Kitchen

Between toilet-dwelling snakes with an appetite for penis and Huntsman spiders the size of your face, it's safe to say Australia is home to some of the world's most terrifying creatures. In case you're not already freaked out by the ferocious fauna, look no further than this new video of a giant wasp dragging a giant spider through someone's kitchen.

As a report by Mashable explains, a man named Adam Farrow-Palmer recently captured the footage in Sydney, Australia after the wasp flew in through the back door. The video appears to show a Spider Wasp (which sounds terrifying by itself) dragging a stunned Hunstman spider missing a couple of legs through the kitchen and into a bathroom, where it proceeds to climb up a wall. Farrow-Palmer said he and his friends eventually managed to capture the wasp and that if eventually left its prey behind, which is lucky for the paralyzed Huntsman considering how such wasps feed.