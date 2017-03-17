These Frightening Waves Might Make You Rethink Taking a Cruise

If you've ever had doubts about booking a vacation cruise, this video is all you need to land on a hard no. That's because it shows just how insane things can get if and when your ship barrels through a storm as it's pummelled by gigantic waves.
As captured by a musician who regularly books gigs on cruise ships, the four minute clip reveals what it's like to watch waves whipped up by 120mph winds crash against a ship, from inside a third deck cabin. It also shows what happens when those same waves cause the ship to dramatically list to one side (spoiler: it makes walking very difficult).
Thankfully, things didn't get as crazy as they did on this voyage.
