Vienna Beef Is Selling Hot Dog-Inspired Bloody Mary Kits

The greatest part about a Bloody Mary is that you get a snack along with it. Pickles, celery, bacon, sometimes even a cheeseburger. Now, Vienna Beef is turning the brunch cocktail into a full-fledged snack. Well, sort of.

The Illinois-based brand is unleashing a hot dog-inspired Bloody Mary kit—including the Chicago dog's iconic celery salt and sport peppers for topping, of course.

"We've loved seeing your Bloody Mary recipes throughout the years, with your favorite Vienna Beef products on top," the company said in a blog post last week. "That's why we're thrilled to announce the launch of our very own Bloody Mary kit, featuring Zing Zang Bloody Mary mix and custom Vienna Beef mason jars."