There Will Soon Be a Brand New Cruise to Take on France's Seine River

Viking is adding a new Viking Longship built for the Seine River to its 2025 itinerary. The new ship will join four others that were added to the fleet in 2022, and will sail the eight-day Paris and the Heart of Normandy tour.

"France continues to be among the most popular destinations for our guests, and we are pleased to expand our fleet on the Seine River to meet that demand," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking, in a statement. "With our exclusive docking location at Port de Grenelle, even more guests will soon be able to explore the 'City of Light' in the Viking way."

The new ship will be able to host 168 guests in 84 staterooms, and will feature a Scandinavian design. The ship is also designed with hybrid propulsion and onboard solar panels, which will reduce the amount of fuel it uses.

The Paris and the Heart of Normandy cruise is roundtrip from Paris, and will include stops at Giverny, Rouen, Normandy's American Military Cemetery, and will venture through both urban and pastoral settings.

You can explore the itinerary at VikingCruises.com, and expect to see the newest ship added to the fleet in 2025.