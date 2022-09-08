Viking Is Launching Its Highly-Anticipated North American River Cruise
The travel giant is bringing its river cruising success to North America.
Cruising has bounced back big time following a tumultuous few years for the industry. Viking is just the latest example of that. The Norwegian travel company is making its highly-anticipated foray into North American river cruising.
Last weekend, its first sailing departed on the Mississippi River for a seven-night journey from St. Paul, Minnesota to St. Louis, stopping along river towns on the way, The Points Guy reports. The 386-passenger, five-deck ship was custom built for the journey.
The cruise giant already dominates river sails, but had yet to tap into the North American market. Viking offers river cruises across Europe, Asia, and even on the Nile in Egypt.
And according to the outlet, the ship won't look all that different than other popular vessels in its fleet. The Viking Mississippi boasts the brand's signature Aquavit Terrace dining spaces, a River Cafe serving Norwegian specialties, as well as an outdoor space called The Bow, and a sun terrace with an infinity plunge pool.
For its debut year, the Viking Mississippi will also operate a seven-night trip between New Orleans and Memphis, and a 14-night voyage between New Orleans and St. Paul. Fares start at $3,999 a person for the seven-night trips.