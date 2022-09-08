Viking Is Launching Its Highly-Anticipated North American River Cruise

Cruising has bounced back big time following a tumultuous few years for the industry. Viking is just the latest example of that. The Norwegian travel company is making its highly-anticipated foray into North American river cruising.

Last weekend, its first sailing departed on the Mississippi River for a seven-night journey from St. Paul, Minnesota to St. Louis, stopping along river towns on the way, The Points Guy reports. The 386-passenger, five-deck ship was custom built for the journey.

The cruise giant already dominates river sails, but had yet to tap into the North American market. Viking offers river cruises across Europe, Asia, and even on the Nile in Egypt.