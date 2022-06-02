This New Luxurious & Longitudinal Cruise Takes You from the Great Lakes to Antarctica
The first sailing is set for March 23, 2023.
Late last year, Royal Caribbean announced a 274-night cruise that travels between 150 destinations worldwide. And while it sounds like The Suite Life on Deck IRL, nearly a year on the seas is a pretty big commitment. Luckily, Viking has introduced a happy medium experience.
The cruise liner's all-new "longitudinal" trips, which travel north to south or south to north, will take guests from the Great Lakes to Antarctica in just 65 days. The first sailing is slated for March 2, 2023, and will take passengers to 29 ports across nine countries on three continents, Travel + Leisure reports.
According to the outlet, guests aboard the Viking Octanis will start in Buenos Aires before making their way to Antarctica, sailing back to Argentina and up to Chile, Peru, Ecuador, and through the Panama Canal before hitting Mexico and ending in North America sailing along Florida, South Carolina, and New York City. The trip also includes stops in Nova Scotia and Quebec, Canada, along the St. Lawrence River before heading to Ontario and wrapping up in Detroit and Milwaukee.
The accommodations are luxurious too. The nordic Balcony stateroom, for example, boasts a 215-square foot living space with floor-to-ceiling windows, a king-sized bed, and a private bathroom. The Owner's Suite, meanwhile, is a whopping 1,238 square feet with a private garden lounge area, separate dining area, library, wine, music collections, and more.
The second Longitudinal World Cruise sails north to south aboard the Viking Polaris with a slightly different schedule. The trip is 71 days with 33 port stops across nine countries and three continents, sailing from Duluth, Minnesota to Ushuaia, Argentina from September 12, 2023 through November 21, 2023.