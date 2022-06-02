This New Luxurious & Longitudinal Cruise Takes You from the Great Lakes to Antarctica

Late last year, Royal Caribbean announced a 274-night cruise that travels between 150 destinations worldwide. And while it sounds like The Suite Life on Deck IRL, nearly a year on the seas is a pretty big commitment. Luckily, Viking has introduced a happy medium experience.

The cruise liner's all-new "longitudinal" trips, which travel north to south or south to north, will take guests from the Great Lakes to Antarctica in just 65 days. The first sailing is slated for March 2, 2023, and will take passengers to 29 ports across nine countries on three continents, Travel + Leisure reports.

According to the outlet, guests aboard the Viking Octanis will start in Buenos Aires before making their way to Antarctica, sailing back to Argentina and up to Chile, Peru, Ecuador, and through the Panama Canal before hitting Mexico and ending in North America sailing along Florida, South Carolina, and New York City. The trip also includes stops in Nova Scotia and Quebec, Canada, along the St. Lawrence River before heading to Ontario and wrapping up in Detroit and Milwaukee.