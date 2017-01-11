The World's First Solar-Powered Road Just Became a Reality

Today, a small village in Normandy, France unveiled the world’s first solar roadway, which spans 1 kilometer and aims to power street lights.

French Ecology Minister Ségolène Royal formally opened the road on Wednesday afternoon in the town of Tourouvre-au-Perche. Although impressive, the world’s first solar road can hardly be called a thoroughfare: It runs just 30,000 square feet and cost $5.2 million to build over a five year period.

According to The Verge, the road isn’t without its share of problems. Structurally, there are issues, as the panels are laid flat on the ground and don’t generate the power typical of angled panels, which are traditionally laid on rooftops. Flat panels are also quite expensive -- as evidenced by the $5.2 million price tag -- meaning that solar roadways probably won't be teeming across Europe in the coming years.