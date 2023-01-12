Here's How to Enjoy a Greek Villa Where 'Glass Onion' Was Filmed

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

If your favorite part of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was the commentary about how complicity in evil often looks and acts like mind-numbing stupidity––same. Miles Bron and George Santos occupy a similar villain archetype in my mind, one where audacity and ego are the meat of the man. But! If you were not sold on Rian Johnson's not-so-subtle mockery of the Andrew Tates and Elon Musks of the world, it's hard to argue that the island where all of Benoit Blanc's investigating isn't positively delightful. Fortunately, you don't have to risk your neck or sell your soul to enjoy a similar atmosphere on your next vacation. Luxury villa rental company The Thinking Traveller has created a round-up of five villas that don't require calling yourself a disruptor to stay at, right in Porto Heli and Spetses, where Glass Onion was filmed. They are still luxury villas, so do at least expect to disrupt your budget a bit.

Iriana This villa is located on one of the most sought-after parts of Porto Heli's coast. It has seven bedrooms and accommodates up to 12 guests. A one-week booking starts at $15,464. The villa comes with an infinity pool, sea views, an outdoor bar, and a cinema.

Thrillist TV History of The History of the McRib

Cleonice This five-acre property overlooks the Aegean Sea and can comfortably accommodate 14 guests. The home boasts "extensive terraces" and is within walking distance of many shops and restaurants. One week at Cleonice starts at $27,741.

Persa This aqua blue villa can accommodate up to 12 people and includes views of the sea and harbors. A week at Persa starts at $11,522.



Margarita This beachfront villa has seven bedrooms, a tennis court, a saltwater pool, a private jetty, and so much space you could very well stage a never-ending game of hide and seek. The privilege of a beachfront property doesn't run cheap. A week at Margarita starts at $23,698.

Serayna A tennis court, private jetty, and garden gate beach access are the top highlights of this five-bedroom property. Serayna also has an outdoor cinema, an infinity pool, and enough space for 10 guests. It is the priciest villa on the list, with one-week rentals starting at $32,078. Whether you've got the cash to explore one of these villas on your next vacation or you simply want to browse all the gorgeous villa photos, you can find more information on the rentals at TheThinkingTraveller.com.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.