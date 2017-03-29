Just Look at This Magnificent Ham and Cheese Bust of Vin Diesel

From Fast & Furious to Fast & Furious 7, Vin Diesel, looks more or less the same in most of his movies. Well, here’s the age-defying 49-year-old actor as you’ve likely never seen him before: made entirely out of ham and cheese.
As you can see in the video (shown above), the sandwich-sized culinary masterpiece captures Diesel's likeness in remarkable detail, thanks to carefully cut cross-section slices of ham and cheese. YouTube personality William Osman used an actual laser cutter and 3D modeling software to create the bust, which we've taken the liberty to name "Ham Cheesel," after receiving a particularly weird and, uh, specific request from a fan.
Watch as Osman stacks each cross-section to slowly -- yet furiously -- form none other than bald-headed blockbuster star. He completes the sandwich with another slice of bread and an olive for good measure, then adds eyes for an additional level of startling detail. The end result might just make you kind of hungry, until you realize how uncomfortable you are. Oh, and we'd be remiss not to point out that the whole thing kind of looks like testicles. In other words, it's damn-near perfect.
h/t Sploid
