You Can Get Paid $1,666 for Listening to True Crime Podcasts This October
Listen to Motive for Murder, Crime Junkie, Dateline, or Serial.
I entered the world of true crime podcasts like so many: by tuning in for just one episode of Sarah Koenig and Julie Snyder's investigative hit Serial. But of course, one episode quickly turned into bingeing the entire series in a matter of days. Then the unquenchable need for more bone-chilling, head-scratching mysteries that followed.
And while I could happily clock hours on My Favorite Murder for free, in the spirit of Halloween, home security company Vio Security will pay you serious cash to do exactly that.
"Upstanding detective or criminal mastermind, true crime lover or adept podcatcher, scaredy-cat, or 'final girl' -- if you have a taste for the macabre, Vio Security is looking for a who that knows whodunit," the company said in its job listing. "This Halloween, we’re shelling out $1,666 for one crafty crime buff to listen to 31 hours of the top true crime podcasts. Think you could handle it?"
This Halloween, Crime pays the Price! Are you ready to take on the case? ⠀ ⠀ Show us how much of a true-crime mastermind you are by cracking the code & listening to some True Crime Podcasts!⠀ ⠀ Submissions for the job close Monday, October 19 at 12 PM MT
Vio's already rounded up a list of approved podcasts, including Motive for Murder, Crime Junkie, Dateline, even my personal fave Serial. Though you're free to listen to whichever episodes you choose, there's two requirements: you've gotta tune into each podcast at least once and listen for at least 31 hours.
You'll then have to answer a series of related questions, specifically regarding how these true crime podcasts make you feel afterwards -- and whether you're extra jittery. But don't worry, the company will provide you with enough reinforcement to feel safe. In addition to that $1,666, the chosen candidate will score a heart rate monitor, door block mechanism, access to a personal safety app, flashlight, whistle, and wireless earbuds.
To apply, you'll fill out the application with personal deets and complete a personal essay. In 200 characters, you've gotta relay why you're the candidate, or as Vio's puts it, "the smoothest criminal." You'll also have to answer questions on how you're celebrating Halloween, how often you listen to podcasts, and which true crime stories keep you up at night. You can submit a video application for a little extra flare, too.
