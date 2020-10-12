You Can Get Paid $1,666 for Listening to True Crime Podcasts This October

I entered the world of true crime podcasts like so many: by tuning in for just one episode of Sarah Koenig and Julie Snyder's investigative hit Serial. But of course, one episode quickly turned into bingeing the entire series in a matter of days. Then the unquenchable need for more bone-chilling, head-scratching mysteries that followed.

And while I could happily clock hours on My Favorite Murder for free, in the spirit of Halloween, home security company Vio Security will pay you serious cash to do exactly that.

"Upstanding detective or criminal mastermind, true crime lover or adept podcatcher, scaredy-cat, or 'final girl' -- if you have a taste for the macabre, Vio Security is looking for a who that knows whodunit," the company said in its job listing. "This Halloween, we’re shelling out $1,666 for one crafty crime buff to listen to 31 hours of the top true crime podcasts. Think you could handle it?"