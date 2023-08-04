A Plane Passenger Just Turned Their Economy Seat Into a 'VIP Section'

Airports and planes are mystical territories—strange behaviors, odd characters, and questionable morals are witnessed every day in such spaces. Most of those wild scenes used to get shrugged off with a "eh, it is what it is" before, but in recent times social media has increasingly made them more difficult to be swept under the rug. If you act weird, the world will know.

If you try and build a VIP fort out of your economy seat, it will go viral on TikTok. And that's a fact. A TikTok user, who goes by the username @vashak27 on the platform, recently uploaded a video that has racked up almost 600,000 views. "Caught my neighbor turning economy class into a VIP section [laughing emoji]," reads the overtext. "Has anyone else experienced this on their flight?"