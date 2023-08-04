A Plane Passenger Just Turned Their Economy Seat Into a 'VIP Section'
All you need is a blanket, apparently?
Airports and planes are mystical territories—strange behaviors, odd characters, and questionable morals are witnessed every day in such spaces. Most of those wild scenes used to get shrugged off with a "eh, it is what it is" before, but in recent times social media has increasingly made them more difficult to be swept under the rug. If you act weird, the world will know.
If you try and build a VIP fort out of your economy seat, it will go viral on TikTok. And that's a fact. A TikTok user, who goes by the username @vashak27 on the platform, recently uploaded a video that has racked up almost 600,000 views. "Caught my neighbor turning economy class into a VIP section [laughing emoji]," reads the overtext. "Has anyone else experienced this on their flight?"
In the video, a passenger sitting on an aisle seat is shown engaging with their new fort. In a clever yet still puzzling way, the passenger managed to secure and tuck one end of a blanket into the overhead cabins. They then pulled the blanket down, and let it hang off the outer armrest. The result? A VIP area. A makeshift tent, if you will.
The comment section is intrigued—some TikTokers are praising the ingenuity of the idea, saying it allows you to get more private space while also shielding you from sunlight. Others, instead, are already screaming bloody murder. "Airlines about to take blankets away," protested one user. Another comment decides to blame it on airlines themselves. "Planes should have an option for a curtain to drop down," it reads. And finally, there's always who gets the best of both worlds without creating any drama. "I've worn my hoodie backwards and made my own VIP," said one person.