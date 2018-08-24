This Woman's Trippy Hand-Illusion Looks Nearly Impossible to Replicate

Here's one for folks susceptible to the ghee-whiz intrigue of viral traps planted on Twitter. And no, it's not the #DeleAlliChallenge, which you've surely mastered in front of the mirror by now.
Twitter user @kay_dera zoomed to the top of many timelines earlier this week with a similar display of hand-wizardry. It's drawn some hype, because it's hard to tell exactly what she's doing here:
With a fresh optical illusion afoot, her mentions were flooded, and her video soon garnered millions of views. It's probable that having Shaq in the corner blowing kisses didn't hurt the cause.
Queue the imitators!
While some people instantly nailed the move, the general consensus was one of astonishment best expressed by ironic '90s gifs:
For the slow-pokes, here's a generous tutorial offered by a rare nice person on Twitter:
Feel free to use this effectively on anyone under 8 years-old.
h/t Mashable
