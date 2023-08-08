This Viral TikTok Airbnb 'Hack' Is Actually Just Terrible Advice

The poster, Anna—who bills herself as a vegan travel expert—says that she will save phone numbers from Airbnb hosts, and reach out to them directly the next time she's traveling to the same location, in hopes of being able to pay a lower price in cash compared to the cost through Airbnb. The price paid through Airbnb does include additional taxes and fees—both for the platform itself and for any state and local taxes levied on short-term rentals. You can check out her logic, which has more than three million views and 400,000 likes, below.

We're all looking for travel hacks to help us save money—anything to keep us from digging ourselves into deeper debt holes . But sometimes, even if a hack has merit, the money it can potentially save might not be worth the various other headaches it could cause. Such is the case with a TikTok that's gone viral on how to get lower priced Airbnbs on future trips.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news here—but this is pretty terrible advice. As someone who thinks that short-term rentals are ruining the world, this is not because I'm an avid defender of Airbnb. No, it's just that it reduces safeguards for both you and the host to take your business transactions off of a platform that has built-in safety nets and boundaries for both parties. Booking platforms have rules for guests and hosts and methods to enforce those rules—that oversight costs money, but the extra fees are protections against scams, last-minute cancellations, and other dodgy situations.

It's not just my personal opinion to take into account here—travel expert Joshua Rasia actually broke down six reasons why this is not good advice, and shared the intel with Cottagely.co.uk.

Here are his reasons.

1.The host can cancel your stay at the last minute.

2.You may get scammed.

3. You may not get any assistance during your stay.

4. You may get your account suspended.

5. Your personal safety might be compromised.

6. There are potential legal repercussions.

You know how Anna's video is captioned "it feels illegal" to know about her tip? Well in some places it really is. Short-term rentals around the world are becoming increasingly regulated, and operating outside of those rules could spell legal trouble for hosts and guests alike.

Most hosts who are offering stays on Airbnb are equally aware of these risks and will likely shy away from booking without the security of the platform to guarantee payment, insurance, and other safeguards. So, I imagine that some hosts receiving texts on their personal phone from potential hosts seeking cheaper rates might also feel some type of way about the assumptive nature of the intrusion.

There are plenty of alternatives to Airbnbs if you're looking to save money or put your money directly into the pockets of local hosts—consider hostels, comparing various short-term rental sites, and looking into locally owned and operated hotels.

Just please, don't start cold texting your last Airbnb host. They almost certainly don't want to hear from you!