A Viral TikTok Tricked One Woman Into Visiting A Town in the Wrong Country

Federica Lionetto/Shutterstuck

There’s a great genre of joke on TikTok showing a beautiful, idyllic, landscape that's captioned with the name of a town or location known to be anything but. Normally, it's a joke made by the people who live in the less-than-ideal place. Maybe Olivia Garcia hadn’t seen the video before, or maybe she just has the heart of an optimist. Either way, when Garcia (from Florida) saw a TikTok posted by Zachary Keesee of beautiful snow-capped mountains and winding roads, she assumed that the caption of Gastonia, North Carolina was an accurate one. In her own TikTok, she shared that she made her family drive an hour to get an opportunity to take in the sights.

When she and her family arrived, Gastonia wasn't filled with breathtaking mountains, snowy lands, or anything else pictured in the TikTok that inspired Garcia to make the trek. Instead, she saw a pretty typical town, with gas stations, a few empty buildings, and grass completely bare of snow. Her disappointed reaction went somewhat viral, getting more than 33,000 likes.

The mayor of Gastonia, Walker E. Reid III, responded to Garcia's TikTok, trying to make sure the town didn't become famous for being a letdown. "Apparently, we are the Talk of the Town! And while Gastonia is certainly not Switzerland, we're glad people are learning more about our great city," Reid told local news outlet WBTV. Reid offered a tour of the town to both Keesee, a North Carolina resident, and Garcia. Keesee sent an apology Garcia's way, apologizing for contributing to the false expectations. Garcia accepted the apology from Keesee and the offer of a tour from Reid. "I am sure there are pretty parts, so I will 100% go back," Garcia told WBTV.

