Chef Closes Down His Restaurant for the Day to Take His Son to Legoland
Safe to say the entire internet is invested in this sweet father-son moment.
There's still plenty of good in the world. Thankfully, uplifting moments—big and small—happen every day. Case in point: The chef that shut down his entire restaurant for a day just to treat his 7-year-old son to an afternoon at Legoland.
Genji Sato, a.k.a. the owner behind Glendale-based restaurant Sasabune, announced plans to shut down service via social media, People reports.
"Chef Genji and his son are going back to @legolandcalifornia😆 on 28th, Monday," the post read. "We will open regular hours on March 1st :) Sorry for the inconvenience."
The post quickly went viral, racking up 40,000 retweets and nearly 560,000 likes on Twitter. According to Sato, who spoke with the outlet, the trip is an annual family tradition. Last year's trip, however, got cancelled due to COVID-19—making the 2022 visit that much more special.
"Unfortunately it has been pandemic time," a sign posted to the restaurant's Instagram account read last year. "Unable to go @legolandcalifornia or some other places. Even couldn't have little birthday party with friends. But been family together. That's still best."
Even Legoland caught word of the heartwarming story and shared a special 'happy birthday' shoutout to Sato's son right on its own official 'gram page.