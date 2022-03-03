Chef Closes Down His Restaurant for the Day to Take His Son to Legoland

There's still plenty of good in the world. Thankfully, uplifting moments—big and small—happen every day. Case in point: The chef that shut down his entire restaurant for a day just to treat his 7-year-old son to an afternoon at Legoland.

Genji Sato, a.k.a. the owner behind Glendale-based restaurant Sasabune, announced plans to shut down service via social media, People reports.

"Chef Genji and his son are going back to @legolandcalifornia😆 on 28th, Monday," the post read. "We will open regular hours on March 1st :) Sorry for the inconvenience."