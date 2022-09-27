Soon You'll Be Able to Use This Airline's Points with 18 Additional Airlines

In early 2023, Virgin Airlines will join SkyTeam Alliance, becoming the global airline alliance’s first UK airline. This will mean that if you are a member of Flying Club you can earn and redeem points with the 18 existing airline members of the SkyTeam Alliance, and have access to roughly 1,000 more destinations around the world.

"2022 marks the year Virgin Atlantic gets back to its best for our customers and people and joining SkyTeam is an important milestone," Shai Weiss, CEO Virgin Atlantic, said in a press release. "Our membership will allow us to enhance established relationships with our valued partners at Delta and Air France-KLM, as well as opening up opportunities to collaborate with new airlines. It will enable a seamless customer experience, with an expanded network and maximized loyalty benefits."

The airlines that are already members of SkyTeam include Aerolineas Argentinas, Aeromexico, Air Europa, Air France, China Airlines, China Eastern Airlines, Czech Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Garuda Indonesia, ITA Airways, Kenya Airways, KLM, Korean Air, Middle East Airlines, Saudia, Tarom, Vietnam Airlines, and XiamenAir.

When Virgin Airlines officially joins SkyTeam, Virgin Atlantic Silver Card holders will be recognized as SkyTeam Elite Members. Virgin Airlines Gold Card members will become Elite Plus. The benefits include priority check-in, baggage handling and boarding.

"Virgin Atlantic is synonymous with innovation and excellent service, an iconic British airline with a global outlook that puts customers at the heart of its operations—like SkyTeam and its members—and we are delighted to welcome them into our alliance," Walter Cho, SkyTeam Chairman, stated.