These Ridiculous Shoes Are The Future of Footwear

To simulate the sleekness of flying in style, the shoe also comes with moodlighting, Wi-Fi capabilities and a video display, so you can watch the family-friendly programming you’re used to viewing from 30,000 feet in the sky.

There’s only one pair of these shoes in the world right now, so don’t count on strapping up in these big, clunky masterpieces anytime soon. The shoes are being auctioned on Ebay in conjunction with Soles4Souls, a charity that provides clothing and shoes in impoverished parts of the world.

So even if you like the idea of these monstrous shoes becoming mainstream someday, donate to the cause. You can also buy a pair of Back To The Future shoes -- and literally step into the future of footwear.