Virgin Atlantic Is Bringing Back Its Pre-Pandemic U.S. Flights, Plus New Routes

As the COVID-19 pandemic enters a new era—some have gone as far to downgrade it as an endemic—we've seen a significant return to travel. Virgin Atlantic's updated flight roster is just the latest proof of that.

Beginning this week, the carrier is adding flights from London to Seattle and Washington D.C. and amping up service to New York, San Francisco, and Atlanta with plans for a third daily service to Los Angeles. According to Travel & Leisure, this merely marks Virgin Atlantic's return to pre-pandemic service across the US.

"Following the relaxation of travel restrictions, we've seen demand increase to many of our global destinations, but particularly to our heartland in the USA. Our customers can't wait to return," Virgin Atlantic Chief Commercial Officer, Juha Jarvinen, said in a statement. "The restart of our Seattle and Washington D.C. services mark an important milestone as we move into recovery and welcome our customers back on board to all the destinations they've missed. We're simply not Virgin without the Atlantic and our growing transatlantic portfolio demonstrates why we're the airline of choice to the USA."

The carrier is also planning new flights to Orlando from London's Heathrow, Manchester, Edinburgh, and Belfast, as well as a new route to Austin, Texas, beginning in May as the result of increased flight bookings. The outlet reports that the airline has reportedly seen a 50% increase this year compared to last.