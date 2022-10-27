A Major Airline Is Offering Prizes to Anyone Who Books a Middle Seat

There are two types of travelers in this world, those that prefer an aisle seat and those that prefer a window seat. Rarely though, does someone ever prefer a middle seat and if you know of anyone with that preference, run.

Though, you might prefer a middle seat if you're flying Virgin Australia anytime soon. The airline is launching a $145,000 lottery for those stuck in the middle. The best part? Whether it's your choice to sit there or not, you’ll still be entered for a chance to win. But there's a catch, you have to be a member of the airline’s Velocity Frequent Flyer program to be eligible for a prize.

Each week, a number of middle-seat passengers will be entered for a chance to win. Among the prizes up for grabs are a full day helicopter pub crawl, and a two-night stay in Cairns including flights, hotel coverage, and a bungee jump.

For football fans, you could potentially win tickets to the Australian Football League Grand Final with round-trip airfare. Once you arrive at the stadium you'll also have exclusive access to a pregame lunch and after party.

Brave middle seat sitters could also win "Platinum Velocity" frequent flier status for a full year in addition to a whopping one million Velocity Points. With that many points you could buy yourself round-trip tickets from Sydney to Melbourne 64 times, according to Finder.

The lottery, available to enter for those 18 years or older, will run until April 23, 2023. You can get more details here. Good luck and may the odds be ever in your favor.

