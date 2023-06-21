Virgin Galactic Just Announced Details for Its Space Tourism Flights
Anyone can now visit space, if you possess both the desire and $450,000.
If recent events haven't deterred you from venturing into parts of the universe previously only explored by professionals, good news: Virgin Galactic has formally announced its commercial space flights will launch later this month. Starting between June 27 and June 30, the first commercial space mission will launch—fittingly called Galactic 01.
"We are launching the first commercial spaceline for Earth with two dynamic products - our scientific research and private astronaut space missions," Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said in a statement. "This next exciting chapter for Virgin Galactic has been driven by innovation, determination and a commitment to delivering an unparalleled and truly transformative customer experience."
The space trip will launch from Virgin's Spaceport America in New Mexico. The flight will offer everyone on board to experience a few minutes of zero gravity, before descending and re-entering the atmosphere before landing. Each flight will be piloted by two experts. If you're interested in going on a future flight, the next one (named Galactic 02) will take off sometime in August.
Save up though, going into space is even more expensive than exploring the wreckage of the Titanic. Seats start at $450,000 per person.