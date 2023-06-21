Virgin Galactic Just Announced Details for Its Space Tourism Flights

If recent events haven't deterred you from venturing into parts of the universe previously only explored by professionals, good news: Virgin Galactic has formally announced its commercial space flights will launch later this month. Starting between June 27 and June 30, the first commercial space mission will launch—fittingly called Galactic 01.

"We are launching the first commercial spaceline for Earth with two dynamic products - our scientific research and private astronaut space missions," Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said in a statement. "This next exciting chapter for Virgin Galactic has been driven by innovation, determination and a commitment to delivering an unparalleled and truly transformative customer experience."