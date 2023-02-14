Virgin Hotels Just Opened Its First NYC Location, Take a Look Inside

NYC's NoMad neighborhood officially has a new shining star. Virgin Hotels New York City just opened in the district, and it is already amazing guests with its stylish and hip vibe.

Located in the heart of NoMad at 1227 Broadway and occupying the entire block between 29th Street and 30th Street, the new Virgin property flaunts several iconic, signature features that make it stand out from the surrounding buildings.

The space boasts a contemporary vibe that is built around the vibrant spirit of the Big Apple while still staying true to the classic Virgin aesthetic. Subtle design elements are balanced by bolder choices that are representative of the brand, including a signature red staircase connecting the third and fourth floors. While walking around the space, guests will also find an art collection of over 100 different pieces to entertain their eyes and ensure the commute to their room is anything but boring.

Spread across 39 floors, the hotel flaunts 460 rooms divided into Chambers, Suites, and Penthouses, which range from 277 to 770 square feet in dimensions. While all Chambers offer views of the cityscape through their floor-to-ceiling windows, those looking for a more immersive city viewing experience can opt for the fancier option on the menu and reserve Sir Richard's Flat. The massive 2,800-square-foot suite occupies the hotel's 35th and 36th floor, and with two bedrooms and incredible amenities (including a rain-head shower and bench, a soaking tub, a vanity, and a kitchenette), the hotel is aiming to offer a secluded and intimate experience.

To relax and take a break from the hustle and bustle of the city, travelers will be able to enjoy the hotel's many amenities. In addition to inviting food and drink options, including those offered at Everdene, the massive, fun indoor and outdoor dining and cocktail venue, guests can decide to head over to the Pool Club located on the fourth floor. There, a seasonal outdoor deck and an indoor lounge will invite guests to relax, and the heated swimming pool will ensure access all year round. Those looking for a more active pastime can head over to the gym, which offers state-of-the-art machines for every fitness fan. Additional amenities include complimentary Wi-Fi and a business center, among others.

"We've wanted to open a hotel in New York City since Virgin Atlantic first flew here in 1984," Sir Richard Branson, Founder of the Virgin Group, said in a statement. "We have had so many milestones in this city, from opening America's biggest record store to driving a tank through Times Square to lighting up the Empire State Building. I'm looking forward to even more adventures in the city and having a place to call home at the end of the day. I'm so proud of the amazing team behind Virgin Hotels New York, they have created something beyond my wildest dreams. Can't wait to show you all!"

Virgin Hotels New York City's opening rates start at $595, and you can check out the website for some special offers that are currently available. To make your reservation, you can visit this website.

Check out some photos of the new Virgin Hotels New York City below: