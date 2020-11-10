News Virgin's Super-Fast Hyperloop Completes Its First-Ever Passenger Journey The successful trip legitimizes a new form of high-speed travel.

Photo courtesy of Virgin Hyperloop

In 1886, German engineer Karl Benz made history as the first person to drive an automobile. In 1903, the innovative Wright brothers completed the first successful flight on an airplane. In 1961, cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person in space aboard Russia's Vostok spacecraft. And on November 8, 2020, tech execs Josh Giegel and Sara Luchian were the first passengers to travel in a high-speed hyperloop pod. The two latest history-makers work for Virgin Hyperloop, a transportation tech company aiming to revolutionize ground travel, and their successful journey is a promising step into the future. Hyperloop technology has been a conversation piece among engineers for years now—Elon Musk brought the term to light in 2012—but the terminology isn't widely understood by the public just yet. Put simply, a hyperloop is a system of tubes that pods can travel through with very little air resistance. The result is an extraordinarily fast and energy-efficient form of transportation straight out of The Jetsons. Musk may have been the first person to seriously push a hyperloop agenda, but Virgin Group beat him in the race to test the concept with passengers.

Sara Luchian and Josh Giegel test the Virgin Hyperloop on November 8, 2020. | Photo courtesy of Virgin Hyperloop

“When we started in a garage over six years ago, the goal was simple—to transform the way people move,” said Josh Giegel, co-founder and chief technology officer of Virgin Hyperloop, in a statement on Sunday. “Today, we took one giant leap toward that ultimate dream, not only for me, but for all of us who are looking towards a moonshot right here on Earth.” On the maiden voyage, Giegel and Luchian reached speeds of 107mph, according to Virgin, though in theory, hyperloop pods can travel as fast as 760mph. Their trip took place on Las Vegas' DevLoop track in a two-seat pod designed specifically for testing the safety of this experimental form of travel. The commercial pod will be much larger, Virgin says, seating up to 28 people.

Photo courtesy of Virgin Hyperloop

“I can’t tell you how often I get asked ‘is hyperloop safe?,’” stated Jay Walder, CEO of Virgin Hyperloop. “With today’s passenger testing, we have successfully answered this question, demonstrating that not only can Virgin Hyperloop safely put a person in a pod in a vacuum environment, but that the company has a thoughtful approach to safety which has been validated by an independent third party.” One successful passenger test from one hyperloop manufacturer doesn't mean that we'll be boarding a vacuum tube train for our holiday travels anytime soon—as it stands now, there's not even a full network of tubes that pods can travel through. But it does show preliminary safety results that'll likely open doors for more passenger tests and more technological development. Watch a video of the test ride below.