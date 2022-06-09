This Cruise Ship's Highly Anticipated Launch Is Now Delayed by Nearly a Year

Virgin Voyages, a new cruise line that promised a unique and inventive approach to setting sail on the high seas, has hit a snag. Thrillist can attest to new and memorable experiences aboard a Virgin Voyages ship, as we hosted a festival on Scarlet Lady last September. According to The Points Guy, the company is moving back the debut of Resilient Lady from August 2022 to May 2023.

"Despite making tremendous strides alongside the cruise industry as a whole, the brand is not immune to the global challenges the world is facing," Virgin Voyages told TPG in a statement. "This includes supply chain obstacles, a level of regional uncertainty for international travelers in countries in East Europe, crewing challenges based on government regulations and restrictive entry requirements back into the US."

These supply chain issues, staffing problems, and continued delays due to COVID-19 are not unique to the cruise industry. The travel industry has been affected by these issues, and people feel it whether they are traveling by sea, sky, or land. Flights are suffering from delays, high ticket prices, and unexpected cancellations. Historically high gas prices have hindered the once more accessible option of taking a road trip. So, Virgin Voyages is far from alone.

Currently, Virgin Voyages has two ships, Valiant Lady and Scarlet Lady. Each can hold 2,770 passengers. Resilient Lady, and a fourth ship, Brilliant Lady, will have the same capacity. Brilliant Lady is scheduled to debut after Resilient Lady.

Due to the delay, any sailings scheduled between August and May on Resilient Lady have been canceled. Passengers affected by the cancellations won't be left high and dry, however. Virgin Voyages is offering affected travelers a full refund and a future cruise credit of 25% of what they originally paid, or 200% of what was initially paid in future cruise credit.