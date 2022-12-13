Virgin Voyages Just Launched a Huge Deal on Cruise Bookings for 2023

It's time to start writing your 2023 list of goals. You'll probably have some practical things on there, like "drink more water" and "remember to stretch," but I hope you set some more extravagant goals too, like going on an incredible vacation. If so, Virgin Voyages has some deals for the new year that will make reaching that goal even easier. You can save tons of money and go on a cruise packed with fun and activities.

Between now and January 31, 2023, you can book one person and get the fare for the second person in the same cabin for 60%, according to The Points Guy. That's essentially 30% off your entire vacation. In addition to the discount, you'll also get a $600 complimentary bar tab for voyages that are seven nights or longer. Shorter cruises will come with $300 complimentary bar tabs.

Traveling with Virgin Voyages is nice because the price you pay upfront includes so much. Unlimited Wi-Fi, crew gratuities, and all meals are included in the base far. With the discount and the complimentary bar tab, you'll be saving money and maximizing your fun.

The Points Guy reports that the discounts will apply to both Scarlet Lady voyages departing through December 27, 2023, and Valiant Lady voyages departing through December 30, 2023. Two new ships, Resilient Lady and Brilliant Lady will also be available later in 2023.

Book your 2023 vacation or explore itineraries at VirginVoyages.com.