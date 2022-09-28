This Discount Code Will Get You 50% Off Your Next Virgin Voyages Cruise

Your next cruise adventure could get a whole lot more wallet-friendly, thanks to a new offer from Virgin Red and Bilt Rewards. Between now and October 31, you can book two-for-one fares for all remaining sailings with Virgin Voyages this year. Bilt, a rewards program for renters, is offering the discount to anyone who signs up and creates an account by October 31.

"We are thrilled to team up with Bilt and treat our members to an exclusive offer on sailings with Virgin Voyages," Andrea Burchett, Virgin Red's International and Strategic Development Director, said in a press release. "Virgin Red opens the door to hundreds of rewards, and we can't wait for more Bilt members to live a life more Virgin and discover all the amazing products and services the Virgin companies and partners have to offer."

The discount code BILT50OFF can be used at checkout to nearly all cruises offered throughout the end of the year. According to the fine print, there will be a few blackout dates where the discount will not apply on both Valiant Lady and Scarlet Lady. On Valiant Lady that date is December 30, 2022, and on Scarlet Lady the dates are December 4, 2022, December 14, 2022, and December 27, 2022.

One more caveat to the deal: You'll need to link your Bilt account to your Virgin Red account for the discount code to work.