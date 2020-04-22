This U.S. Senator Revealed His Tuna Melt Recipe & People Are Horrified

I'd hardly classify myself as an expert around the kitchen, but you don't have to be a world class chef (or even a wannabe Top Chef contestant) to know a questionable meal when you see one. Which is why everyone can gasp in collective horror at Virginia Senator Mark Warner's attempt at a tuna melt.

The politician took to Instagram on Tuesday to share his how-to on whipping up the "quarantine delicacy." Warner spends the better half of the video intro hyping up his sandwich making skills, going as far to call the recipe his "real specialty," before absolutely massacring the dish.

He starts by squeezing what can only be described as an obscene amount of mayo onto white bread. Warner then scoops the tuna straight from the can, juice dripping down, before he slaps on some cheese slices and microwaves the creation.