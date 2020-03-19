Fitness Studios Are Offering Virtual Workout Classes, So You Can Stay Active at Home

Now that restaurants, bars, and other businesses in most parts of the country have closed to help slow the spread of coronavirus, you've probably found yourself at home on your couch more than usual. But just because you're social distancing doesn't mean you can't stay active. A number of fitness companies across the country are here to help.
A little yoga or pilates just might be your best bet for maintaining some semblance of sanity while cooped up. Workout studios like Barry's Bootcamp, Pure Barre, and more are offering free virtual classes so your fitness routine doesn't have to change entirely.
Here are some of the many online classes you can get it on right now:
ClassPass
Earlier this week, ClassPass announced its plan for coronavirus-related studio closures, including account freezes and rollover credits through June. Luckily, you can still access all your favorite workouts with the company's full library of workout videos. We're talking barre, HIIT, yoga, abs, and more -- all available online or through Google Play and the App Store.
The best part? You don't have to be a paid, pre-existing member. It's free for all. Just download the app.
CorePower Yoga
If there was ever a time to get zen, it's now. And for now, you can do so right from the comforts of your own home thanks to CorePower. While the strength-focused yoga studio has temporarily closed its doors (classes will tentatively resume March 30), it's offering free access to online classes as a consolation. According to a statement released March 16, a special series of live classes will also launch March 19 for members.
Barry's Bootcamp
Still need your Barry's fix? You can get access to the trendy high intensity interval workout via Instagram, where the official account @Barrys is streaming 20-minute, twice daily IGTV sessions.
Pure Barre
Lift, tone, and burn from home. Pure Barre is taking its patented method to Facebook with a free live class on March 19 at 7pm EST. Need something to keep you busy in the meantime? The ultra trendy fitness studio has two workouts available on its official Facebook page as well.
Peloton
Try Peloton's on-demand app with a 90-day free trial. And while one might think the bike was an essential, it's actually not. The service has a number of workouts -- everything from running, strength training, toning, cycling, yoga, meditation, and outdoor workouts -- all accessible through your phone, tablet, TV, or web browser.
Rumble
Rumble announced plans for a series of online sessions accessible on your phone while its locations remain closed. The HIIT-style studio is hosting equipment-free cardio and body weight workouts via IGTV on its official account, @doyourumble.
Planet Fitness
Even if you're a Crunch or Equinox devotee, you can access Planet Fitness' new daily at-home workouts, which will go live at 7pm EST on the gym's Facebook page.
Crunch
Crunch is offering members and non-members another way to workout via the company's online fitness portal, Crunch Live. However, there is a fee if you're not already signed up: $9.99 a month or $90 per year. But there's also 10-day free trial so you can give it a try.
Orangetheory Fitness
Although you can't hit Orangetheory IRL, the coach-inspired group workout phenomenon is still accessible through a collection of free daily workouts on the app.
"Just because we can't meet in the studio, doesn't mean we aren't committed to helping you achieve More Life," the company said in a statement. "Every day we'll share a 30-minute workout showcasing some of your favorite coaches from around the world. You won't need special equipment, although we may ask you to scrounge around the house for some objects."
More Virtual Classes?
If you know of similar virtual fitness offerings, let us know by sending the details to us at news@thrillist.com and we'll add 'em here. Thanks!
