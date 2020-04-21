News Here's Where You Can Do a Virtual Happy Hour With Winemakers & Brewers This Week

It's certainly not a primary concern, but there's no doubt, a lot of people miss going to the bar right now. Meeting up with friends and having a menu of drinks at your fingertips sounds like a tiny slice of bliss. You can get a little of that feeling with virtual happy hours. But, because we're all staying home together, there are experts you can join for a virtual drink. Sommeliers, winemakers, brewers, and distillers are offering group tastings and even some one-on-one sessions where you can try something together. However, everyone is scrambling to put them together and it's pretty easy to only hear about the good ones after they've already taken place. So, we're collecting some of the best virtual tasting events together in one place so you don't have to miss any drink or cat wandering through someone else's background.

Tuesday, April 21 Lift Bridge Brewing

The brewery is putting together virtual bar trivia nights twice a week at 5:30pm CST in April. Each night will feature a different host and winners will get a $25 gift card to the Lift Bridge online store. Merryvale Vineyards

Every Tuesday, Merryvale is hosting Tasty Tuesdays on Facebook Live. Each tasting has a link to the wines that will be discussed. This week, Merryvale Winemaker Andrew Wright and Starmont winemaker Jeff Crawford will talk about the Merryvale Solstice Sparkling Wine and the just-released 2019 Starmont Rosé of Pinot Noir.

Wednesday, April 22 Big Cork Vineyards

Join a weekly wine tasting with the vineyard every Wednesday. Plus, if you order six or more bottles from Big Cork, shipping is free. Goose Island Beer Co.

The ongoing "Ingrain Live" series brings Goose Island together with Chicago-area artists and chefs for demonstrations, performances, and tastings. They'll also be raising money for COVID-19 relief. The brewery will donate $1,000 to the guest's charity of choice each session. This one will feature Top Chef winner Stephanie Izard at 3pm CST on the Goose Island Instagram account. Virtue Cider

The cider makers are hosting cider tastings along with some practical classes on the regular. On Wednesday, you can learn how to propagate plants while tossing back a cider.

Thursday, April 23 7Cellars

For the NFL Draft, John Elway's winery is going to have a virtual party at 7:30pm MST on Facebook. They'll be talking wine and football. Bedell Cellars

Winemaker Rich Olsen-Harbich will host the Long Island winery's first Instagram Live tasting. He'll be giving their Musée and Chardonnay a go starting at 5pm EST. Broken Earth Winery

Every Thursday at 5pm PST, Broken Earth's tasting room hosts will host a tasting on Zoom, trying a wine from the tasting room menu. To get your wine in time, check out their breakdown of shipping times across the US. The tasting this week focuses on its 2017 Limited Release Malbec. Goose Island

Head Brewer Jon Naghski will host a virtual tasting from the Goose Island Clybourn Brewhouse in Chicago. He'll be joined by Marc Mammoliti, Head Brewer at Goose's Toronto hub. At 6pm EST, they'll hop on the Clybourn Brewhouse's Instagram page. Lift Bridge Brewing

Every Thursday, the brewery is featuring a different Twin Cities bartender to feature for a virtual happy hour. Have a drink and talk cocktails.

Friday, April 24 Anaba Wines

Every Friday, Anabas is hosting a tasting on Instagram at 4:30pm PST. The tastings are hosted by General Manager and Owner John Michael Sweazy. This week Sweazy is joined by Assistant Winemaker Ian McClellan for a discussion about sustainability in winemaking. Dos Luces Brewery

The Colorado-based brewery specializing in Chicha and Pulque is hosting a few weekly happy hours with the brewery's head brewer and owner. Each one will happen at 6pm MST. Francis Ford Coppola Winery

A series of tasting and educational events are scheduled into May at the winery. This one is a Pitagora wine tasting, plus a little talk about fancying up your mac & cheese or ramen. Each event will happen on Instagram at 5:30pm PST. Kendall-Jackson

The winery is hosting an interactive wine tasting and cooking demonstration with Wine.com. You'll be joined by the winery's Winemaster Randy Ullom and Executive Chef Justin Wangler. They suggest purchasing the wines in advance. Knights Bridge Winery

The Calistoga winery is doing a Facebook Live session to talk about how a serving vessel's shape and size impacts the taste of a wine. Bring your own wine and learn how to pair wine with the proper glassware. Lift Bridge Brewing

The brewery is putting together virtual bar trivia nights twice a week at 5:30pm CST in April. Each night will feature a different host and winners will get a $25 gift card to the Lift Bridge online store. Melville Winery

Head Winegrower Chad Melville hops on Instagram Live every Friday for a "Happy 1/2 Hour" at 5:30pm PST. Everyone is welcome and you aren't required to have one of their wines in order to participate. Stone Brewing

Every Friday someone from Stone along with someone from the San Diego Loyal Soccer Club will hop on Instagram Live at 4pm PST. They'll say hello and raise a beer.

Sunday, April 26 Belden Barns

The Wine & Wishes Virtual Tasting pops up every Sunday, offering a guided tasting of one wine from the package. (Plus, the package comes at a 35% discount from the regular price.) Each tasting will take place at 5pm PST. This week's wine is a Grenache.

Monday, April 27 El Dorado Wines

The weekly El Dorado Edge series on Facebook Live explores what makes the El Dorado region special. They'll be joined this week by Paul Bush from Madroña Vineyards. Goose Island Beer Co.

The ongoing "Ingrain Live" series brings Goose Island together with Chicago-area artists and chefs for demonstrations, performances, and tastings. They'll also be raising money for COVID-19 relief. The brewery will donate $1,000 to the guest's charity of choice. This one will feature Kimski chef Won Kim at 4pm CST on the Goose Island Instagram account.

Tuesday, April 28 Lift Bridge Brewing

The brewery is putting together virtual bar trivia nights twice a week at 5:30pm CST in April. Each night will feature a different host and winners will get a $25 gift card to the Lift Bridge online store. Merryvale Vineyards

Every Tuesday, Merryvale is hosting Tasty Tuesdays on Facebook Live. Each tasting has a link to the wines that will be discussed. This week, Merryvale Winemaker Andrew Wright and Starmont Winemaker Jeff Crawford will host a virtual tour of the Profile Estate Vineyard and wines sourced from there. That'll include a 2010 Saint Helena Cab, 2016 Profile, and the Profile Estate Vineyard Block Series Cab.

Wednesday, April 29 Big Cork Vineyards

Join a weekly wine tasting with the vineyard every Wednesday. Plus, if you order six or more bottles from Big Cork, shipping is free. Goose Island Beer Co.

The ongoing "Ingrain Live" series brings Goose Island together with Chicago-area artists and chefs for demonstrations, performances, and tastings. They'll also be raising money for COVID-19 relief. The brewery will donate $1,000 to the guest's charity of choice. This one will feature Food & Wine's Best New Chef Diana Davila at 4pm CST on the Goose Island Instagram account.

Thursday, April 30 Broken Earth Winery

Every Thursday at 5pm PST, Broken Earth's tasting room hosts will host a tasting on Zoom, trying a wine from the tasting room menu. To get your wine in time, check out their breakdown of shipping times across the US. The tasting this week focuses on its 2012 Reserve Broken Earth Petit Verdot. Knights Bridge Winery

The winery is hosting a Facebook Live virtual tasting with the winemaking team from Knights Bridge. This week's tasting is focused on wine and food pairings. Lift Bridge Brewing

Every Thursday, the brewery is featuring a different Twin Cities bartender to feature for a virtual happy hour. Have a drink and talk cocktails.

Friday, May 1 Anaba Wines

Every Friday, Anaba is hosting a tasting on Instagram at 4:30pm PST. The tastings are hosted by General Manager and Owner John Michael Sweazy. This week the tasting will explore dessert wines, including the winery's 2016 White Port, 2017 Red Port, and 2018 Late Harvest Viognier. Dos Luces Brewery

The Colorado-based brewery specializing in Chicha and Pulque is hosting a few weekly happy hours with the brewery's head brewer and owner. Each one will happen at 6pm MST. Francis Ford Coppola Winery

A series of tasting and educational events are scheduled into May at the winery. This one is a tasting of the Director’s Cut Pinot Noir. Each event will happen on Instagram at 5:30pm PST. Melville Winery

Head Winegrower Chad Melville hops on Instagram Live every Friday for a "Happy 1/2 Hour" at 5:30pm PST. Everyone is welcome and you aren't required to have one of their wines in order to participate.

Saturday, May 2 The New York State Craft Beer Tasting Experience

The New York State Brewers Association is hosting a virtual tasting that costs $65. For your hard-earned dough, you'll get "two exclusive and unique beers" for each of the four separate tasting sessions shipped to your house. (The shipment is only available in New York state.) The first session will feature SingleCut Beersmiths, followed by one with Lake Placid Pub & Brewery and Big Slide Brewery, then Industrial Arts Brewing, and, finally, Prison City Pub and Brewery.

Sunday, May 3 Belden Barns

The Wine & Wishes Virtual Tasting pops up every Sunday, offering a guided tasting of one wine from the package. (Plus, the package comes at a 35% discount from the regular price.) Each tasting will take place at 5pm PST. This week's wine is the sparkling Blanc de Noirs, though you don' t have to have the wine to participate.

Monday, May 4 El Dorado Wines

The weekly El Dorado Edge series on Facebook Live explores what makes the El Dorado region special. They'll be joined this week by Marco Capelli from Hart 2 Harty Vineyards and winemaker Jordan Mingle from David Girard Vineyards.

Tuesday, May 5 Merryvale Vineyards

Every Tuesday, Merryvale is hosting Tasty Tuesdays on Facebook Live. Each tasting has a link to the wines that will be discussed. This week, Merryvale winemaker Andrew Wright and Starmont Winemaker Jeff Crawford will go through some of the Profile Library Allocation Program. The tasting will include the 2006, 2009, and 2012 Profile.

Wednesday, May 6 Big Cork Vineyards

Join a weekly wine tasting with the vineyard every Wednesday. Plus, if you order six or more bottles from Big Cork, shipping is free.

Friday, May 8 Anaba Wines

Every Friday, Anaba is hosting a tasting on Instagram at 4:30pm PST. The tastings are hosted by General Manager and Owner John Michael Sweazy. This week Sweazy is joined by Winemaker Katy Wilson and Sommelier David Meneses to talk about a Pinot Noir vertical. Dos Luces Brewery

The Colorado-based brewery specializing in Chicha and Pulque is hosting a few weekly happy hours with the brewery's head brewer and owner. Each one will happen at 6pm MST. Goose Island Beer Co.

The ongoing "Ingrain Live" series brings Goose Island together with Chicago-area artists and chefs for demonstrations, performances, and tastings. They'll also be raising money for COVID-19 relief. The brewery will donate $1,000 to the guest's charity of choice. This one will feature Top Chef winner Joe Flamm at 4pm CST on the Goose Island Instagram account. Melville Winery

Head winegrower Chad Melville hops on Instagram Live every Friday for a "Happy 1/2 Hour" at 5:30pm PST. Everyone is welcome and you aren't required to have one of their wines in order to participate. Stone Brewing

Every Friday someone from Stone along with someone from the San Diego Loyal Soccer Club will hop on Instagram Live at 4pm PST. They'll say hello and raise a beer.

Sunday, May 10 Belden Barns

The Wine & Wishes Virtual Tasting pops up every Sunday, offering a guided tasting of one wine from the package. (Plus, the package comes at a 35% discount from the regular price.) Each tasting will take place at 5pm PST. This week's wine is a Syrah, though you don' t have to have the wine to participate.

Monday, May 11 Goose Island Beer Co.

The ongoing "Ingrain Live" series brings Goose Island together with Chicago-area artists and chefs for demonstrations, performances, and tastings. They'll also be raising money for COVID-19 relief. The brewery will donate $1,000 to the guest's charity of choice. This one will feature Fat Rice chef Abe Conlon at 4pm CST on the Goose Island Instagram account.

Sunday, May 17 Belden Barns

The Wine & Wishes Virtual Tasting pops up every Sunday, offering a guided tasting of one wine from the package. (Plus, the package comes at a 35% discount from the regular price.) Each tasting will take place at 5pm PST. This week's wine is a Chardonnay, though you don' t have to have the wine to participate.

Tuesday, May 19 Goose Island Beer Co.

The ongoing "Ingrain Live" series brings Goose Island together with Chicago-area artists and chefs for demonstrations, performances, and tastings. They'll also be raising money for COVID-19 relief. The brewery will donate $1,000 to the guest's charity of choice. This one will feature Chef Paul Kahan at 4pm CST on the Goose Island Instagram account.

Sunday, May 24 Belden Barns

The Wine & Wishes Virtual Tasting pops up every Sunday, offering a guided tasting of one wine from the package. (Plus, the package comes at a 35% discount from the regular price.) Each tasting will take place at 5pm PST. This week's wine is the Late-Harvest Viognier, though you don' t have to have the wine to participate.

Monday, May 25 Goose Island Beer Co.

The ongoing "Ingrain Live" series brings Goose Island together with Chicago-area artists and chefs for demonstrations, performances, and tastings. They'll also be raising money for COVID-19 relief. The brewery will donate $1,000 to the guest's charity of choice. This one will feature Osteria Langhe Chef Cameron Grant at 4pm CST on the Goose Island Instagram account.

Sunday, June 3 Goose Island Beer Co.

The ongoing "Ingrain Live" series brings Goose Island together with Chicago-area artists and chefs for demonstrations, performances, and tastings. They'll also be raising money for COVID-19 relief. The brewery will donate $1,000 to the guest's charity of choice. This one will feature Parachute Chef Beverly Kim at 3pm CST on the Goose Island Instagram account.

Private Tastings You Can Schedule Clos Du Val

The "Tasting at Your Table" wine experiences can be purchased for a live one-on-one virtual tasting centered on the package you choose. The package prices range from $395 to $95. DAOU Vineyards and Winery

Pick out a DAOU wine you have around the house or get some from their online shop, and you can reserve a free tasting with a DAOU wine educator for a group of 1-10. Reservations are available hourly from noon to 5pm PST through June 1. Hope Family Wines

The winery helps put together a flight for you and friends. Then after everyone has received their wine, you and friends can virtually get together over a glass with an expert from Hope Family Wines. Italics Estate Wines

You select the current release wine flight, and you'll get to schedule a private and virtual wine tasting. There are two options. One is a three-bottle flight of reds for $195, the other is a five-bottle flight with a bonus dinner wine for $375. Passalacqua Winery

The Sonoma County winery is offering individual tasting appointments. You can order a tasting kit with three little vials of wine for $30.