These Operas & Symphonies Are Hosting Virtual Shows for You to Enjoy at Home

Now that you're a few days into practicing good social distancing (or are about to be), you may have to get a bit creative with how you pass the time at home. But don't worry. There are a several virtual activities -- from museums walkthroughs to national park tours -- to help you stay sane, cultured, and busy during these trying times. Turns out you can even take in an opera or symphony from your couch.
The world's most iconic operas, orchestras, symphonies, ballets, and more are hosting virtual performances. Here are some of the many online shows and how to access them:
Berlin Philharmonic
A collection of the Berlin-based orchestra's best work is now available to the masses. The digital concert hall, which features hundreds of past performances as well as upcoming live events conducted behind closed doors, is now available through the next month. Register online (before March 31) and get a dose of culture from the comforts of your home.
Vancouver Symphony
Catch the VSO's final performance at its BeethovenFest on March 15 for one hour and 42 minutes of Piano Concerto No. 4 and Symphony No. 6 "Pastorale."
The Metropolitan Opera
In the wake of coronavirus-related cancellations at New York City's Metropolitan Opera, the Lincoln Center-based performance hall is streaming past performances via its official site and on Demand apps for Apple, Amazon, Roku, and Samsung Smart TV. Productions from the company's Live in HD collection will be available daily, starting at 7:30pm EST, according to a message on its website. Verdi's Il Trovatore, starring Anna Netrebko, Dolora Zajick, Yonghoon Lee, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky, is viewable through 3:30pm on Thursday, March 19.
Scottish Symphony Orchestra
The Glasgow-based orchestra's official YouTube page has an expansive collection of past concerts, including live streams of the company's Shostakovich No. 5, Wagner's The Ring, Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue, and more.
Vienna State Opera
To get us through this trying time, the Vienna State Opera is sharing past performances via free daily online streams. A new archived show will come available Monday through Sunday.
Broadway
There are select Broadway shows available to stream through Amazon, iTunes, YouTube, and more, but the place to go is BroadwayHD. The online destination features a bunch of major productions. And while membership typically costs $8.99 a month, you can score a free trial for the next seven days.
Paris Opera Ballet
While the Paris Opera Ballet's hall doors remain closed to the public, you can still catch archived performances and rehearsals for free.
Royal Opera House
YouTube isn't just for binge-watching Thrillist's own Send Foodz and Please Don't Hang Up (but also, that's not a bad way to pass the time). London's Royal Opera House has its own channel, with a collection of performances -- everything from famed operas to breathtaking ballets -- as well as some behind-the-scenes action.
Jacksonville Symphony
Immerse yourself in the work of British composer Thomas Adès, Igor Stravinsky, and even classical great Ludwig van Beethoven with the Jacksonville Symphony's collection of performances, available for listening via the site and Spotify.
London Symphony Orchestra
With all LSO performances -- both at the Barbican, as well as public shows and workshops at LSO St. Luke's -- cancelled or postponed until further notice, you can get your fix via the symphony orchestra's YouTube channel with concert clips and behind-the-scenes looks.
