Get Mom a Dozen Rosés Instead of Flowers (or This Pack That Has Both)

If your Mom is cool and into wordplay, she'll appreciate that you're thinking about doing a dozen rosés instead of roses for Mother's Day. After all, from whom did you inherit your occasionally groan-worthy wit?

However, if you want to take that a step further, Virtue Cider has concocted a Mother's Day present that cashes in on wordplay and doesn't forget about the flowers. Starting April 25, the Dozen Rosés Box will get dear ol' mum two six-packs of Virtue Cider Rosé in cans and a starter butterfly garden.

The cans, well, you know what's in the cans. For the other half of the present, you're getting a seed packet for flowers that attract butterflies and a pound of soil in which to plant those seeds, as well as a six-cell seeding tray to get things started. The seed mix was developed by the Michigan Wildflower Farm and includes some amount of smooth aster, purple coneflower, black-eyed Susan, yarrow, butterfly weed, wild columbine, milkweed, bergamot, Canadian rye, switchgrass, and Indian grass.

The whole thing costs $30, and you get free shipping with the code "THANKSMOM" through May 10. Plus, you don't even have to tell your mom that you're planning on drinking a few of those ciders. That's just part of the charm of Mother's Day.