Get Mom a Dozen Rosés Instead of Flowers (or This Pack That Has Both)
After all, your mom deserves the best of both worlds.
If your Mom is cool and into wordplay, she'll appreciate that you're thinking about doing a dozen rosés instead of roses for Mother's Day. After all, from whom did you inherit your occasionally groan-worthy wit?
However, if you want to take that a step further, Virtue Cider has concocted a Mother's Day present that cashes in on wordplay and doesn't forget about the flowers. Starting April 25, the Dozen Rosés Box will get dear ol' mum two six-packs of Virtue Cider Rosé in cans and a starter butterfly garden.
The cans, well, you know what's in the cans. For the other half of the present, you're getting a seed packet for flowers that attract butterflies and a pound of soil in which to plant those seeds, as well as a six-cell seeding tray to get things started. The seed mix was developed by the Michigan Wildflower Farm and includes some amount of smooth aster, purple coneflower, black-eyed Susan, yarrow, butterfly weed, wild columbine, milkweed, bergamot, Canadian rye, switchgrass, and Indian grass.
The whole thing costs $30, and you get free shipping with the code "THANKSMOM" through May 10. Plus, you don't even have to tell your mom that you're planning on drinking a few of those ciders. That's just part of the charm of Mother's Day.
