Get Valentine's Day Bundles of Cider Delivered to Your Doorstep

Valentine's Day in a pandemic means you're not going to be splitting a bottle of wine at a restaurant, and you have to get creative if you're planning on holding some kind of date night.

For drinks, you can hit the liquor store or have something delivered, like any other day. But you can also have something a little different shipped to you. Virtue Cider is offering three Valentine's Day packages that will ensure you and your Valentine's buddy have a bottle of the same specially-ordered drink to share over a meal, whether that's in-person or virtually.

The package for your Valentine, friend, or for yourself x2 gets you 15% off the bundle and complimentary shipping. The Valentine's Day Salut 1 pack gets you three 500 ml bottles of Salut!, a "dry and elegant champagne-like" cider for $38.25. Or you can nab three 500ml bottles of The Mitten, a bourbon barrel-aged cider, which is also $38.25. The third option gets you three 16-ounce four-packs of Virtue's Rosé for $30.