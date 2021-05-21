California’s Celebrating Reopening with Free Disneyland Trips, Napa Weddings & Celeb Dinners

California is about to be open for business, and like many destinations these days, the state really wants you to visit.

In an effort to once again attract tourists, Visit California is giving away Disneyland vacations, a behind-the-scenes tour of the San Diego Padres, local roadtrips, dinner made by celebrity chef Curtis Stone, and a chance to get married at Napa Valley’s famous Carneros Resort and Spa.

The giveaway is part of an initiative called Dreaming on in California, which aims to encourage Americans to celebrate all the milestones they missed out on because of the pandemic. We’re talking weddings, birthdays, promotions, new babies—if you weren’t able to celebrate it, now’s your chance.

These so-called re-dos will take place in California between June 21 and 25. Two families will get to reunite for the Padres tour at Petco Park, and will also get tickets to a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and a free stay at an Omni San Diego Hotel on June 23. Ten Would-be newlyweds will get to tie the knot with micro wedding of up to 20 guests at the Carneros Resort and Spa on June 25. Between 10 and 15 couples will also be selected for the celebrity chef dinner experience.

As for the Disney vacation, three families of four will win that prize. They’ll get a Disneyland Resort package, which includes a two-night stay at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, a three-day Park Hopper pass (for access to both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park), a Disneyland Resort VIP tour, and a Disney dining card valued at $100.

Last but not least, there’s a road trip to be won. Two groups will win luxury road trips that include car rentals and stays at Marriott hotels along the way. One group will get to explore Northern California, stopping at hotels in Monterey and San Francisco, while the other will experience Southern California, stopping at hotels in LA, Anaheim, and San Diego.

There is one important caveat with all of these prizes: Airfare isn’t included, meaning you’ll have to pony up the cash to get to California to claim whatever you may win. More details are expected to be released on June 1, but keep that in mind when entering the sweepstakes.

If you’re 18 or older, you can enter to win by sharing the milestone celebrations you missed out on due to the pandemic, and how it impacted your life. Tug at their heartstrings a little. You can even include photos and videos, so don’t be afraid to go all out. Submissions will be accepted until 11:59 PT on May 24.